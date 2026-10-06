Iowa Football QB Hank Browns Put His Own Status Against Washington Into Question

It appears that the Iowa Hawkeyes' Week 6 depth chart ahead of the Friday night showdown against the Washington Huskies may see some movement when push comes to shove.

That movement could be at the most important position on the field: quarterback.



Last Saturday, starting quarterback Hank Brown left the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes due to an injury, opening the door for Jeremy Hecklinski to get some reps. Hecklinski engineered Iowa's lone touchdown drive of the day.

With a short week to get ready for the trip to Seattle to take on Washington, health is a much larger concern for the Hawkeyes than in normal weeks, and a massive question has bubbled up after Hank Brown met with the media.

Hank Brown's status in flux ahead of Washington

While Iowa lists Hank Brown as the starting quarterback on the depth chart, that is far from a certainty as of Tuesday afternoon. It has come to light that Hank Brown suffered a sprained AC joint against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Hank Brown is throwing the ball and said he does expect to play, but isn't running from the uncertainty that he could be sidelined for this Big Ten matchup.

"I'd say there's definitely still a little bit of a question, for sure.



"I'm trying to focus on taking it day-by-day and be able to do everything I can on my part to be able to be prepared and spend as much time as I can in the training room or hyperbaric chamber or whatever that looks like to be able to be out there," Brown said of his status for Iowa's game against Washington.

Hank Brown later added that it’s not guaranteed he plays on Friday at Washington:



“I’d say there’s definitely still a little bit of question, for sure.” https://t.co/UXFA0JzcFQ pic.twitter.com/nuZPbrq9ch — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) October 6, 2026

Jeremy Hecklinski is on standby and prepared

Jeremy Hecklinski was ready last weekend against Ohio State when called upon on short notice and delivered. He helped lead Iowa to its lone touchdown of the day against Ohio State.

Hecklinski went 5-for-5 for 67 yards on the day in relief duty. Should Iowa have to call on him against Washington, he has had plenty of reps with the first-string offense during training camp and the first few weeks of the season as Iowa underwent a quarterback battle.

He should see some more snaps this weekend in the event that Hank Brown is unavailable come Friday evening. The silver lining is that Hecklinski is more than just a true backup. He has spent plenty of time in Tim Lester's scheme.