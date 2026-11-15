Iowa Football Report Card: Are the Hawkeyes Top of the Class in the Big Ten?

So, the Iowa Hawkeyes look like they might just be making a case to be in the conversation about which team is playing the best football in the Big Ten right now. UCLA and Indiana picked up key wins over Illinois and USC, which deserve massive credit.

The Hawkeyes, though, are lurking. Iowa has rattled off three straight dominant wins over Wisconsin, Northwestern, and now Purdue. None have been particularly close, and the Hawkeyes are making College Football Playoff noise. The report card continues to look good for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Offense

Offense Grade: A-



I had a feeling this game might have looked like this. Purdue wasn't great against the run coming into this one, and Iowa exploited that. The Hawkeyes churned out 246 yards on the ground, which is going to be enough to win a lot of games.

As for the passing game, Hank Brown didn't have to do a ton, but it was efficient. He was 20-for-29 on the day for 188 yards and a touchdown, which came from Braeden Jackson's explosiveness on a screen pass. All in all, this was a steady, consistent, solid performance from Iowa's offense.

Defense

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Defense Grade: A



The only word that keeps coming to mind lately for Iowa's defensive efforts is suffocating. This team isn't letting offenses do anything. As soon as they get to play with a lead, Phil Parker's unit is turning up the heat. Purdue scored seven points, ran for just 99 yards, and threw for 204 yards. That'll work.

Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: C



In a game that was otherwise under control, this is my only blemish. Iowa went 0-for-3 on field goals. That's incredibly uncommon for Iowa. It's even more uncommon to see a kick blocked. This has to tighten up and be a focus moving forward.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: A



This was exactly what Iowa needed to do in this game. Iowa needed to have this game in control, keep Purdue an arm's length away, and get the job done. It was efficient, and it was clean. Kirk Ferentz had Iowa focused. Tim Lester didn't force stuff on offense. Phil Parker did Phil Parker things.

Overall

Overall Grade: A-



Was it perfect? Probably not. But how much are we really going to nitpick a 28-7 win in the Big Ten that felt like a bigger blowout and moved the Iowa Hawkeyes to 8-2? It was a strong performance that was very business-like from Iowa.