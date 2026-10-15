Joel Klatt Is All-In on Iowa Football, Picks Hawkeyes for CFP Over SEC Contender

This whole College Football Playoff thing is getting real for the Iowa Hawkeyes. The discourse is continuing to grow around the Hawkeyes making a run due to the 5-1 record they have at the moment, paired with the remaining schedule.

Joel Klatt, one of FOX's flagship college football analysts, is going all-in on Iowa. On a recent episode of the Joel Klatt Show, he put the Hawkeyes in the College Football Playoff over one SEC contender that made a run to the semifinals last year.

Joel Klatt dissects Iowa's remaining schedule

Klatt is starting to believe in Iowa. A portion of that belief is coming from the schedule that lies ahead, but he also believes that Iowa's quarterback situation is not one to fret about, despite the ever-growing noise around Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinksi.

"When you look at Iowa, they only have one loss, and then look at the rest of their schedule. You can see a very clear path to 11-1. I think that they are going to be favored to win the rest of their games.

"I don't think going to Minnesota is all that easy. I don't think going to Northwestern is all that easy. I do not think playing Nebraska is going to be all that easy. And watch out for Wisconsin, because Wisconsin's defense is a lot better than people realize," Klatt said about Iowa's schedule.

Iowa is doing it Iowa's way

It isn't always glamorous, and at times, it's often predictable, but that doesn't mean teams can stop it. Iowa is winning with its bread and butter, which has Klatt unnerved about some question marks on offense.

"This Iowa team, they just ran for 260 yards on the road, and the fact that they have a backup quarterback in right now doesn't bother me as much because Iowa is not a quarterback-centric program.

"Jeremy Hecklinski comes in and, like, 'Okay, can you throw to the tight end and hand the football off?'



"It's Iowa. This is what we do," continued Klatt.

What gets Iowa into the College Football Playoff?

One issue with Iowa's schedule, while it's favorable, is that it will not have a chance at the marquee win. That puts a lot of pressure on Iowa to be perfect the rest of the way, as Iowa may have to be 11-1 to make it.

"I think 11-1 would get them in. I don't think they can lose a second game because they're not going to have a tremendous resume, even though I don't think the back end of their schedule gets the respect that it deserves," said Klatt about Iowa's CFP chances.

Joel Klatt puts Iowa in the CFP over Ole Miss

Klatt compared Iowa and Ole Miss. Iowa is 5-1, while Ole Miss sits at 4-1. On paper, the Rebels' schedule is harder than Iowa's, but those teams have to keep winning to ensure Ole Miss' resume holds up.

Even if it does hold up, Joel Klatt is taking Iowa over Ole Miss to make the College Football Playoff, all things considered.

"So, most likely to go to the CFP? I'm going to go Iowa. I'm going to go Iowa right there. I think that they would be more likely over Ole Miss because of what's going on," Klatt ended with.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

First, I agree with Joel Klatt. It really is all about the schedule. Iowa has tough games against Minnesota, Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Nebraska. Some reprieve, although not automatic wins, comes against Purdue and Illinois.

Ole Miss still has games against Missouri, Texas, Georgia, and Mississippi State, all of whom are currently ranked. That doesn't even include Oklahoma, which just knocked off Texas. That's a gauntlet.

The one area I question is whether the CFP committee is going to force Iowa to go 11-1 to make the field. My gut tells me the Hawkeyes are in at 10-2, albeit being forced to go on the road in the first round, likely to an SEC school's campus.

Last year, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Miami made it with two losses. How much does that precedent matter? Hopefully Iowa doesn't have to find out if it can take care of business.