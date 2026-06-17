Iowa Football Recruiting: What Keyon Thomas Brings to the Hawkeyes' 2027 Class

After a few tough days in the recruiting world, missing out on back-to-back four-star wide receivers, the Iowa Hawkeyes are back on the board with a win.



The Hawkeyes got back to their bread and butter, bolstering the 2027 recruiting class at a position they routinely produce at: running back.



Jay Norvell, the former Colorado State head coach, is back at Iowa, his alma mater, as the running backs coach, and is making a mark early with his current running back room and his incoming talent.

Why Keyon Thomas Fits Iowa Football's Recruiting Plan

After a recent visit, the Iowa Hawkeyes landed a commitment from Keyon Thomas, a three-star running back out of Warren Central High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.



Thomas, the 6-foot-tall back, listed at 205 pounds, brings a good frame with him that Iowa can add size and speed to.

Running back Keyon Thomas has committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes.



STORY: https://t.co/6TyfFaYpm5 pic.twitter.com/4Z3FZj1IJv — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) June 17, 2026

Keyon Thomas currently ranks as the No. 16 recruit from Indianapolis, the No. 65 running back in the class, and the No. 881 player in the class of 2027, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings.



Last year, Thomas rant he ball 168 times for 1,337 yards and 19 touchdowns. He added 18 receptions and 184 yards receivings.



The Hawkeyes landed Thomas over the likes of UConn, Purdue, Illinois, Cincinnati, Arizona State, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt, all of whom had offered.

Keyon Thomas' fit with the Iowa Hawkeyes

Thomas is going to be joining a running back room oozing with talent at all levels. Kamari Moulton, L.J. Phillips, Nathan McNeil, and Xavier Washington will see the lion's share of the carries during the upcoming 2026 season.



Other rostered backs include O'Lontae Dean, Braeden Jackson, and Brevin Doll.

On film, Keyon Thomas stands out as a very fluid, natural runner. It looks very easy and non-robotic, which is a great innate skill to carry. Another thing that pops out is his contact balance.



Thomas can take a hit and stay moving forward. Rarely is he taken down by the first tackler alone in space.

Like many Iowa backs, which is proving the Hawkeyes have a type with offensive coordinator Tim Lester, Thomas gets vertical quickly. He plants his foot, makes his cut, and goes.



While Iowa doesn't typically ask its backs to do much in the pass game, aside from the occasional screen or check down, Thomas is comfortable catching the ball. Unlike other running backs who look like they are fighting the football, he welcomes the pass.