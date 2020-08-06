HawkeyeMaven
Iowa Limiting Attendance For Home Football Games In 2020

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta announced on Thursday that ticket sales for home football games this season will be limited to 10,000-15,000 fans per game.

Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis, Barta announced in a letter to fans released Thursday afternoon.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and university parking lots around Kinnick Stadium will be restricted to 50 percent capacity.

"While these are significant changes, the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority," Barta said in the letter.

Kinnick Stadium's seating capacity is 69,250. Average attendance last season was 65,557, 20th best nationally.

Iowa's schedule was released on Wednesday. The entire schedule will consist of Big Ten games, beginning with the Sept. 5 home game against Maryland.

Among the restrictions announced by the athletic department for the 2020 season:

  • The five home games will be sold as single games and not as a season ticket. Barta said in the letter this will provide greater access and flexibility for season ticket holders, and the opportunity to increase or decrease capacity throughout the season.
  • Main grandstand and premium seating in Kinnick Stadium will follow 6-feet social distancing guidelines.
  • Capacity will be reduced to approximately 10-15,000 seats per game.
  • Fans will be required to wear face coverings.
  • All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.
  • Iowa students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. The capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.
  • Parking lots will be restricted to 50 percent capacity and open four hours before kickoff.
  • New single-game prices will be announced soon and they will be priced by stadium section and game.
  • Fans will select tickets in groups of two or four, and will be socially distanced throughout the stadium.
  • Seat locations will be best available at the time of purchase, by section.
  • Parking will also be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.

Barta said in the letter that tickets and per-seat contributions will automatically roll over to 2021, but fans can request a refund or convert the per-seat/parking requirement to a tax-deductible donation.

What Will It Take For Garza To Win The Top National Awards He Missed Last Season?

Iowa center didn't get some of the major player of the year honors in 2019-20, but he's the favorite for them in the upcoming season.

Pete Ruden

Colby Considered One Of The Best Offensive Fits

Iowa 2021 commitment gets high praise from SI All-American.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Ranked No. 23 In Preseason Coaches Poll

Hawkeyes one of six Big Ten teams in first college football rankings of the season.

John Bohnenkamp

Athletes Pen #BigTenUnited Letter To Conference

More than 1,000 Big Ten football players wrote to the conference in The Players' Tribune demanding changes for upcoming season.

Adam Hensley

The Next Big Question: Will There Be Fans At Iowa Home Football Games?

With Big Ten schedule release comes concerns about whether there will be any spectators at Kinnick Stadium.

John Bohnenkamp

Breaking Down Iowa's Revised Football Schedule

A look at the Hawkeyes' 10-game Big-Ten only slate.

Adam Hensley

Big Ten Fall Sports Won't Start Until At Least Sept. 5

The conference announced Wednesday its plans for all fall sports, but schedules still aren't set.

Adam Hensley

Big Ten's COVID-19 Protocols Include Weekly Testing

Return-to-sports plan for 2020 includes greater testing for contact sports.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Opens At Home Against Maryland In New Big Ten Football Schedule

10-game conference-only season for 2020 concludes with road game against Ohio State.

John Bohnenkamp

Reports: Big Ten Football Schedule Could Be Released On Wednesday

Commissioner reportedly speaking to athletes to hear concerns about upcoming fall seasons.

John Bohnenkamp