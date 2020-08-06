Iowa Limiting Attendance For Home Football Games In 2020

Iowa athletics director Gary Barta announced on Thursday that ticket sales for home football games this season will be limited to 10,000-15,000 fans per game.

Tickets will be sold on a single-game basis, Barta announced in a letter to fans released Thursday afternoon.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and university parking lots around Kinnick Stadium will be restricted to 50 percent capacity.

"While these are significant changes, the health and safety of our fans, student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority," Barta said in the letter.

Kinnick Stadium's seating capacity is 69,250. Average attendance last season was 65,557, 20th best nationally.

Iowa's schedule was released on Wednesday. The entire schedule will consist of Big Ten games, beginning with the Sept. 5 home game against Maryland.

Among the restrictions announced by the athletic department for the 2020 season:

The five home games will be sold as single games and not as a season ticket. Barta said in the letter this will provide greater access and flexibility for season ticket holders, and the opportunity to increase or decrease capacity throughout the season.

Main grandstand and premium seating in Kinnick Stadium will follow 6-feet social distancing guidelines.

Capacity will be reduced to approximately 10-15,000 seats per game.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings.

All tickets and parking passes will be mobile.

Iowa students will have access to single-game tickets in the student section. The capacity will be limited and distribution plans are still being finalized.

Parking lots will be restricted to 50 percent capacity and open four hours before kickoff.

New single-game prices will be announced soon and they will be priced by stadium section and game.

Fans will select tickets in groups of two or four, and will be socially distanced throughout the stadium.

Seat locations will be best available at the time of purchase, by section.

Parking will also be sold on a single-game basis with one spot per account.

Barta said in the letter that tickets and per-seat contributions will automatically roll over to 2021, but fans can request a refund or convert the per-seat/parking requirement to a tax-deductible donation.