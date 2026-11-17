Does it really surprise anyone that Kirk Ferentz has some strong feelings about the idea of needing to earn style points to boost your resume? C'mon, now. The Iowa Hawkeyes are solely focused on winning games, and they are doing a damn good job of it under Kirk Ferentz.

Kirk Ferentz doesn't believe in style points

He has Iowa at 8-2 this year, with a real shot at making the College Football Playoff if the Hawkeyes can win out and get to 10-2. Does he need style points? He doesn't think so.

"If that comes up back there, I'm not big on firing coaches, but that could be grounds for firing.

"We're just trying to win the game. For 28 years, that's been our goal, is to put our guys in the best position to win a game. I'm not being judgmental toward anybody else.

"Hopefully, we're going to play smart football and just try to do what's best to win each and every game in front of us. If that's not good enough, that's not good enough. We'll live with that," Ferentz said when asked if he would be more aggressive in scoring points.

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Iowa only cares about one thing: Winning

"Again, I'm not judging anybody because it is what it is. From day one we've just been trying to do what's best for the team, what's best for the kids involved, then also per given circumstance what is going to give us our best chance to be successful.

"Yeah, the idea is to win the game. If you have the game won, then don't be stupid and lose it. I've seen that happen, too. Tricky slopes," added Ferentz, about his thoughts on playing to win the game.

While some may wonder if Iowa is going to try to get style points, there is more than enough evidence for a case to be made that the Hawkeyes are already doing that over their last three wins, all of which have come in dominant fashion.

Iowa beat Wisconsin 30-0 in a game that was over before halftime. Against Northwestern, Iowa was up 21-3 and had things in hand. The Hawkeyes also added a 28-7 victory over Purdue last weekend that was never in question from start to finish.

So, while some wonder if what Iowa is doing is enough, how does one argue against a three-game stretch of 82-17 over three Big Ten opponents? That's pretty stylish, if you ask me.