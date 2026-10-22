Kirk Ferentz: Healthy Zach Lutmer’s Best Football Is Still Ahead for Iowa Football

Phil Parker's defenses are built upon elite defensive back play. You know the history. It's what Iowa does. This year, that distinction belongs to Zach Lutmer, the Iowa Hawkeyes' do-it-all safety, cornerback, and coach on the field.

While he is third on Iowa's defense with 34 tackles, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz had a reason to believe that Zach Lutmer's best play is still to come in 2026, with the mental side of the game freeing up for the star.

Zach Lutmer is trying to find balance

Entering 2026, Zach Lutmer had high expectations of himself. He should. He was outstanding for Iowa in 2025, tallying 71 total tackles and three interceptions. This year, he has had a lot on his plate, which Kirk Ferentz believes is both a good and bad thing for the Hawkeyes' secondary star.

"Then part of that is Zach was probably over -- or a little bit not as experienced, maybe, as we've been. So I think he was maybe overcompensating, trying to do a little too much sometimes mentally.

"I think sometimes good players, and especially veteran players, start to feel like I have to be perfect on everything, and you can't be. So there's a fine balance you have to find there," Ferentz said about Zach Lutmer trying to be perfect for Iowa's defense.

Zach Lutmer's best is yet to come for Iowa Football

"Then the other part is the physical factor. He does so much -- on special teams, defensively -- and he's in there all the time. So he's one of those guys you do have to watch real closely and pull him back because he wants to go. He cramped up in the one game.

"I think that's part of both. I think it's him going hard plus putting the pressure on himself to be the best he can be.

"Yeah, I think he's in a really good place physically right now. I think he's been playing really well anyway. Hopefully his best football is out in front of him. We certainly are going to need him. We really count on him. He's a great leader and a great young guy," Ferentz said about Lutmer being healthy.

Iowa leans heavily on its defensive backs, and Zach Lutmer is no exception. It's not just his talent, but as Kirk Ferentz alluded to, it's the mental side of the game for him and understanding things at such a high level. Now, healthy, Lutmer can piece it all together to elevate Iowa's defense even higher.