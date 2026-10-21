'Golden' Gophers: Iowa Football's Keys to Stopping Minnesota's Top Players

The Minnesota Golden Gophers haven't been world-beaters on offense, but that doesn't mean that they don't have the talent to put up points and hurt the Iowa Hawkeyes with explosive plays. They have talented skill position talents and a quarterback on NFL Draft boards.

Iowa's defense will be called upon in this one to make Minnesota one-dimensional, as the game plan was against Washington, but with a focus on slowing down the passing attack of Minnesota, which can pop a bit more successfully in the Floyd of Rosedale rivalry.

Drake Lindsay, QB

Oct 25, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) alludes the sack of Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Bryce Hawthorne (96) as offensive lineman Ashton Beers (78) attempts to block during the fourth quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Iowa would certainly love a repeat of 2025, when the Hawkeyes held Drake Lindsey to a career-worst day, going 16-for-28 for just 109 yards and three interceptions. I can assure you that Lindsey enters this game with a taste for revenge.

The tall, prototypical passer won't hurt Iowa in the run game, but he stands 6-foot-5 and can survey the defense if given time. The Hawkeyes have to get pressure and keep Lindsey under siege all game. With five picks this year, there are likely to be chances to collect takeaways

Javon Tracy, WR

Javon Tracy is the explosive talent in Minnesota's passing attack. He has the wiggle and elusiveness to turn missed tackles into broken plays. He leads the Gophers with 32 catches for 375 yards, highlighting how they like to get him the ball quickly and in space.

The Hawkeyes' secondary has to have a pulse on Tracy, the little brother of former Iowa wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., all day long. Zach Lutmer and Anthony Hawkins have to be strong in space, making open-field tackles.

Javon Tracy just took over for Minnesota in every way possible 😳🔥



5 REC, 98 YDS, 4 PR, 167 PR YDS, 2 PR TD, 265 All-Purpose YDS



Brother of Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. pic.twitter.com/DyZm8afLTV — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 4, 2026

Noah Jennings WR

Standing 6-foot-tall and 190 pounds, Noah Jennings isn't the big-bodied wide receiver Minnesota has had in the past, but he plays much bigger than his size. Drake Lindsey has shown a tendency to give him shots on 50/50 balls.

I really think Jaylen Watson is going to have an opportunity to step up in this game and be a factor in covering Minnesota's downfield passing attack. He will have ample opportunities on Jennings, and playing physical coverage is a must.

A beauty of a toe-tap catch for Noah Jennings pic.twitter.com/Vfb8VnUj64 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2026

Darius Taylor, RB

Oct 3, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) runs with the ball as Michigan Wolverines safety Rod Moore (1) and linebacker Nathaniel Staehling (44) defend in the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After three strong seasons, Taylor has split time with Thomas, but is still dangerous. While he is averaging just 2.4 yards per carry, he does have four touchdowns, which highlights his 6-foot-tall and 215 pound frame.

TOUCHDOWN MINNESOTA!@GopherFootball marches down the field and Darius Taylor punches it in@wendys pic.twitter.com/4vlUndn0S4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2026

Slowing down Darius Taylor falls directly on Iowa's linebackers. He is going to come at the Hawkeyes downhill and between the tackles with force. This is going to be classic Big Ten football with big collisions.

TJ Thomas, RB

Minnesota's leading back, Thomas, has 317 yards on the ground, going for 6.22 yards per carry. He has been the more explosive back for the Gophers, despite being just 5-foot-8 and 190 pounds. He has 17 receptions as well, showing his versatility out of the backfield.

TJ THOMAS GOES 72 YARDS 🚨@GopherFootball continues to dominate!



Watch on BTN pic.twitter.com/1AOj5wuWNK — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 19, 2026

Iowa has to be gap-sound against Thomas. One advantage of his size actually shows between the tackles. He can hit small gaps and make cutbacks if defenders get out of position, and once in the second level, he is explosive.