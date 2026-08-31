Some Label Iowa as the Next Indiana. Could It Really Happen? Here's How.

Alright, being the next Indiana is arguably the definition of being easier said than done across the entire sports landscape.



What the Hoosiers did was beyond most people's wildest imagination. Curt Cignetti took the losingest major college football program of all time and, in two years, has them wearing the crown as champions of the College Football Playoff.

Being the next Indiana isn't easy. It's not common. There is a real chance that college football never, ever sees something like it for years, or maybe ever.



If it does happen, though, could the Iowa Hawkeyes be a team with the DNA in them to

Iowa is seeking its first national championship

Looking back at national championships gets tricky. Iowa claims five national championships: 1921, 1922, 1956, 1958, and 1960. As for the AP Poll, Coaches Poll, and College Football Playoff, Iowa is at zero.



That is the criteria ESPN used to label teams that could be the next Indiana by winning their first national championship. The Hawkeyes are consistently right there, but have come up short year after year.



How does Iowa become the next Indiana?

It's not a one-ingredient recipe to become the next Indiana. For Iowa, it is going to take a cohesive effort from the athletic director, NIL funding, and the coaching staff to unite in order to make history.

Athletic Director

Beth Goetz has been downright outstanding since she took over as Iowa's athletic director. She is forward-thinking, ahead of the curve, and is bought into the importance of NIL's importance in winning.



Where Beth Goetz comes into play is taking off the governor for Iowa football and letting this go from a developmental, old-school recruiting program to a modern-day program where, as crass as it sounds, winning trumps all.

NIL Funding

As mentioned above, NIL funding is essentially the flour of this recipe. You can't bake a cake without flour, or at least not a tasty one, and you can't win in college football without spending the money.



Iowa has a strong budget right now, but to take things to the next level, Iowa needs to enter the world of $40 million rosters. They aren't there yet, but that's what winning takes. It comes at a cost. Is Iowa willing to pay to play the game?

Coaching Staff

This isn't as much about on-field coaching or game-planning, as Iowa is strong there. The defense will be good. The coaching staff comes into play here in recruiting and exploring the transfer portal even harder.



The NIL ties right into this. Iowa's staff has to welcome the instant infusion of other Power Four talent to the roster to plug into starting spots. It's a stark contrast to developmental players, which Iowa is among the best at in college football.



There is a place for both, though. Let Iowa develop the defense, offensive line, and tight ends. Go spend the money on the quarterback. Go hook the big fish and spend the big money to win.