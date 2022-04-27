Big Week for Hawkeye NFL Draft Hopefuls

Kirk Ferentz chuckled at the narrative surrounding Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum heading into this weekend’s NFL draft.

The thought that Linderbaum, a consensus All-American, might fall out of the first round because of his arm length amused his former coach.

“I guess his arms weren't quite as long as somebody wants,” Ferentz said. “We have a lot of guys like that, too. Had a bunch of them. (Brandon) Scherff just signed a pretty good contract. I'd rather have a guy that has his arms half an inch short that can actually block guys trying to block them.”

There isn’t a consensus on where Linderbaum could go, and it shows the unpredictability of the draft after the first few picks.

Linderbaum ranks as the 19th overall prospect, according to Sports Illustrated, but SI also has him getting picked 31st in the first round by the Cincinnati Bengals. SI’s Albert Breer did not have Linderbaum going in the first round.

Matt Miller of ESPN, in his seven-round mock draft released Tuesday, had Linderbaum going 29th to the Houston Texans after a trade. ESPN.com ranks Linderbaum as the 18th overall prospect and the top prospect at his position.

But ESPN’s Todd McShay reported on Tuesday that Linderbaum was among three players considered first-round prospects who could slip into the second day.

Ferentz knows that Linderbaum has already made an impressive case with his work on the field.

“It's funny, every draft is different,” Ferentz said. “Every team is different in how they do it. But Tyler is kind of unusual. I told the guys at (Iowa’s) Pro Day, there's really not a lot to tell you because everything he is, it's on film.

“Everything he does, his résumé is on film. You meet the guy … I had a couple teams comment on what their interview was like. One guy said he could ‘probably coach our offensive line.’ It was that detailed, that thorough.”

It’s why Ferentz thinks whoever selects Linderbaum will be happy with the pick.

“Whatever they think they're getting, that's what they're getting, probably plus some,” he said. “He'll be a guy in my mind that's going to play the next 10, 12 years, play really well. Be a great guy on the team, in the locker room, all those things that are really invaluable.”

It’s also unclear where other Hawkeyes could go in the three-day, seven-round selection process.

Running back Tyler Goodson, coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,151 yards, declared early for the draft.

Goodson is ranked No. 18 among running backs and is the 243rd prospect overall, according to ESPN.

“The one thing you never had to worry about with Tyler is whether he was going to be in shape,” Iowa running backs coach Ladell Betts said. “He’s always working out. He’s going to eat right. So he’s going to give himself an opportunity.

“And on top of that, he’s smart. Tyler is very astute to the NFL game. He should be fine.

I think he has a multi-faceted game, which goes well (in the NFL).”

Safety Dane Belton is projected as a late-round pick. Belton is ranked the 164th prospect overall by Sports Illustrated and 246th overall by ESPN.

Belton was a first-team All-Big Ten pick last season after ranking fourth nationally with five interceptions. Belton had 46 tackles, including three for loss.

Cornerback Matt Hankins, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg, safety Jack Koerner and kicker Caleb Shudak could go in the late rounds, but are likely free agents.

Hankins ranks 31st at cornerback, according to SI, after a season in which he had 44 tackles and three interceptions in 10 games.

VanValkenburg is ranked 15th at defensive end by SI. He had 58 tackles, including 15 tackles for loss and 5 ½ sacks, last season.

Koerner had 89 tackles and two interceptions last season.

Shudak ranks 10th among kickers, according to SI. He made all 36 of his PATs last season and was 24-of-28 in field goals, with four from 50 yards or more.