Iowa Football Has Its Hands Full Against Ohio State's Top Playmakers
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The Ohio State Buckeyes have no shortage of talent on both sides of the ball. In fact, one could confidently say that this roster is by far the best one that the Iowa Hawkeyes will see on the regular season schedule.
What makes Ohio State so lethal is the depth of talent on both sides of the ball at multiple positions. They aren't a one-trick pony. The Buckeyes can win with a lethal passing attack, an explosive ground game, or by playing defense if necessary.
Easy enough task for Iowa, right? Just handle one of college football's best and deepest rosters to get to 5-0. Let's get into what makes this roster so explosive.
Julian Sayin, QB
There are really two trains of thought regarding Julian Sayin. On the one hand, some point out his tendency to get the ball out quickly to playmakers or just throw it up to Jeremiah Smith. I can't say it's a bad thing.
The other is a belief in his sheer talent, of which there is clearly an abundance. With over 72% of his passes completed and 10 touchdowns to one interception, he is cerebral, which means Iowa needs to get creative with pressures and coverages.
Bo Jackson, RB
As steady as they come, Bo Jackson is churning out nearly six yards per carry and isn't having to work that hard to do it. He can keep Iowa honest on the ground, which is something Iowa can't get caught dealing with for too long in this game.
Jeremiah Smith, WR
You knew he was coming. He's fast. He's strong. He has great hands. I'm not sure how you cover this future NFL star, but the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to try. Be it throwing two or three players at him, Iowa has to avoid letting him win this game single-handedly.
Kenyatta Jackson, DE
Iowa held up relatively well against Michigan last week, but it isn't any easier now. Kenyatta Jackson has all of the tools and traits to be a star at the next level, while also wrecking Hank Brown's day in the backfield.
Earl Little Jr., Safety
Ohio State's safety, Earl Little Jr., does a bit of everything for this defense. He leads the Buckeyes with 23 tackles, while not being an overly large safety at just 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Iowa has to be aware of him in the pass game, as the Florida State transfer had four interceptions last year.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7