Iowa Football Has Its Hands Full Against Ohio State's Top Playmakers

The Ohio State Buckeyes have no shortage of talent on both sides of the ball. In fact, one could confidently say that this roster is by far the best one that the Iowa Hawkeyes will see on the regular season schedule.

What makes Ohio State so lethal is the depth of talent on both sides of the ball at multiple positions. They aren't a one-trick pony. The Buckeyes can win with a lethal passing attack, an explosive ground game, or by playing defense if necessary.



Easy enough task for Iowa, right? Just handle one of college football's best and deepest rosters to get to 5-0. Let's get into what makes this roster so explosive.

Julian Sayin, QB

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) speaks to his teammates in the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 26, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are really two trains of thought regarding Julian Sayin. On the one hand, some point out his tendency to get the ball out quickly to playmakers or just throw it up to Jeremiah Smith. I can't say it's a bad thing.

The other is a belief in his sheer talent, of which there is clearly an abundance. With over 72% of his passes completed and 10 touchdowns to one interception, he is cerebral, which means Iowa needs to get creative with pressures and coverages.

Bo Jackson, RB

Sep 5, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) scores a touchdown on a long run during the third quarter against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As steady as they come, Bo Jackson is churning out nearly six yards per carry and isn't having to work that hard to do it. He can keep Iowa honest on the ground, which is something Iowa can't get caught dealing with for too long in this game.

Jeremiah Smith, WR

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) celebrates a catch during the NCAA football game against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Sept. 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

You knew he was coming. He's fast. He's strong. He has great hands. I'm not sure how you cover this future NFL star, but the Iowa Hawkeyes are going to try. Be it throwing two or three players at him, Iowa has to avoid letting him win this game single-handedly.

Kenyatta Jackson, DE

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (2) lines up against Kent State Golden Flashes offensive lineman Mofe Adewole (76) in the first quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa held up relatively well against Michigan last week, but it isn't any easier now. Kenyatta Jackson has all of the tools and traits to be a star at the next level, while also wrecking Hank Brown's day in the backfield.

Earl Little Jr., Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Earl Little Jr. (1) lines up during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State's safety, Earl Little Jr., does a bit of everything for this defense. He leads the Buckeyes with 23 tackles, while not being an overly large safety at just 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. Iowa has to be aware of him in the pass game, as the Florida State transfer had four interceptions last year.