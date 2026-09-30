How Much Is Enough? Iowa Football's Biggest Offensive Question vs Ohio State

After passing the test against the Michigan Wolverines last weekend, an honors-level course awaits the Iowa Hawkeyes at home inside Kinnick Stadium this Saturday.



The Ohio State Buckeyes, along with the pomp and circumstance of ESPN College GameDay, are heading to Iowa City this weekend for the massive ranked Big Ten showdown.

Iowa beat the Wolverines with 20 points, six of which came on the final play of the game. Pulling that off against Ohio State is another story. That's not to say Iowa needs to score 40 points to win this game, but the question looms: How much is enough to hang with Ohio State?

It isn't just about scoring for Iowa on offense this week

Okay, this is where some people stop reading and assume Iowa doesn't have to score this weekend or won't score. That's not the case at all.



It's deeper than just scoring for Iowa. The Hawkeyes can have successful, beneficial drives against Ohio State that may not result in points.

Time of possession is going to be a hugely important statistic for Iowa in this game. A lot of pressure is going to be put on Iowa's defense. It's inevitable. The less Iowa's offense can strand them out there, the better.



It doesn't hurt to give Jeremiah Smith & Co. fewer opportunities, either. They're an alright bunch on offense.

That means a good-enough run game, a few third-down conversions, and milking the play clock for everything it's worth. It's ugly. It's boring. But it's Iowa's best chance to stick around and drag this game into the fourth quarter as a rock fight.



It is going to be a moment that tests Hank Brown and this offense's maturity. It isn't easy to stand in the huddle longer, wait at the line longer, and slow things down, but that's how Iowa needs to play this game.

Okay - how many points does Iowa realistically need to upset Ohio State?

The Hawkeyes do have to find some points here and there in this game. Iowa can't try to win this game 10-7. Ohio State is simply too explosive and is going to make some big plays. It's just what they do.

If you are Iowa, the magic number has to be in the range of 23 or 24. If you can put that up against Ohio State, you take your chances with your defense and let the chips fall where they may.



Since 2020, the Hawkeyes have lost just one game when scoring 21 or more points. It may take a few more against Ohio State, but get there and see what happens.