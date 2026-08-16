Iowa Football Open Practice: Who Shined? Who Struggled?

The Iowa Hawkeyes took the field inside Kinnick Stadium in front of fans for the first time this year as they held their open practice.



The results were mixed across the board, which isn't entirely unexpected as every team in the country is working through things before the 2026 season begins. Still, Iowa found out some good things, while exposing some areas for improvement.

The Biggest Takeaways From Iowa's Open Practice

Good: Jeremy Hecklinski

Jeremy Hecklinski didn't just have a good day; he had himself a great day that was nearly as good as it gets. He had a high completion percentage, flashed on taking shots downfield, and most importantly, didn't turn the ball over.



Going 17-for-25 for just over 200 yards with five touchdowns added, against the first- and second-string defenses, is quite an impression to make amid a quarterback battle.

Jeremy Hecklinski with a very strong showing at this years Kids Day. He threw five touchdowns throughout the practice, looked poised in the pocket, and made a lot of good decisions.@SoundOFF13 pic.twitter.com/WFxejc0WpY — David Warrington (@DWarringtonTV) August 15, 2026

Bad: Hank Brown

The other side of the coin in the quarterback battle is not quite as rosy. Hank Brown struggled mightily today, to put it rather straightforwardly.



Going 9-for-21 for 42 yards sends shivers down the spines of Iowa fans who are now having nightmares of Iowa's offense in 2022 and 2023. While it wasn't his best day, this is a long battle that is far from over. Iowa plays the long game, and one practice won't decide this battle.

Good: Running Backs

This group is expected to be good, so it's not a huge surprise they looked solid. With Kamari Moulton leading the way and owning the starting role, other backs such as L.J. Phillips, who is expected to see significant action, looked the part.



A standout for this group, though, was Nathan McNeil. The young back was clearly in the rotation, which shows the trust this coaching staff has in him. He is a bit more of a twitchy, agile back right now, which gives Iowa another aspect in the run game.

RB Nathan McNeil saw reps in the 2-minute offense and on several 3rd downs



He looked comfortable in pass-protection and showed some real potential as a receiver out of the backfield



Loved this blitz pickup on the linebacker#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/u4nqVnmU7m — Hawkeye Rewinds (@HawkeyeRewinds) August 15, 2026

Bad: Defensive concerns

I may be nitpicking here, but is allowing a quarterback to dice you up, like Jeremy Hecklinski did, a sign of things to come?



I know, I know. Iowa was mixing in the first- and second-string players and sitting in a base defense with standard coverages, so that helps the offense. Phil Parker has proven he will have the unit ready, but it's something to stow away in the back of your mind.

Good: Pass catchers

The day may have been owned by Jeremy Hecklinski, but Iowa's wide receivers and tight ends had themselves a day, as well, living up to some of the hype we have been hearing.



As no surprise, DJ Vonnahme had his way against Iowa's defense, hurting them up the seam and down the field on shot plays. If he can continue that aspect of his game, he becomes an even tougher matchup.

And yet another TD pass for Hecklinski. This one a shot and a tough catch by Evan James. pic.twitter.com/bihIZxpsIC — Eliot Clough (@EliotClough) August 15, 2026

Elsewhere, Reece Vander Zee and Tony Diaz had strong days, but transfer portal addition Evan James may have stood out the most as a top target, reeling in a pair of touchdowns.



The Hawkeyes are searching for their slot receiver and third wide receiver to step up. Today may have been Evan James making a statement.