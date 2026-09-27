Iowa Football Stock Report: Market Starting to Get Bullish on the Hawkeyes

What the Iowa Hawkeyes did on the road against the Michigan Wolverines won't soon be forgotten, but it also has the potential to be a true turning point for this season and this program.

Iowa went into the Big House, hung around as it usually does, got a few breaks, and pulled off a classic stunner with Reece Vander Zee's game-winning touchdown catch as time expired to steal a 20-19 win. It was a game that many have no idea how Iowa won, yet can't be surprised.

With a perfect 4-0 record and a win over Michigan on its resume now, the Iowa Hawkeyes are starting to gain some attention on the national landscape. The Hawkeyes' stock value is climbing rapidly.

Stock Up: Reece Vander Zee

In a game where the Hawkeyes couldn't get a ton going, Reece Vander Zee rose to the occasion with two massive touchdowns and led Iowa with 66 receiving yards on five catches.

The final play of the game, in which Vander Zee dragged his toes in bounds and maintained possession on the ground, will live on in Iowa lore forever, but Reece Vander Zee has much more he can still do this year.

Stock Down: The Run Game

Iowa's run game has been a bit of a rollercoaster this year. After three backs went for 100 yards and Iowa went for more than 400 yards on the ground last week, the Hawkeyes couldn't get any traction going against Michigan.

Iowa mustered just 58 yards on 24 carries, which came out to an average of 2.4 yards per carry. It put a lot of pressure on Hank Brown and the passing game, which ultimately answered, but it creates minimal room for error if the run game can't sustain a push.

Stock Up: The Defense

The Hawkeyes' defense certainly bent at times, but holding Michigan to just 19 points proved they rarely ever break. Be it fourth-down stops, like we saw when Michigan was stuffed on its quarterback sneak attempt, or the timely turnovers that stopped scoring threats.

Iowa is giving up just eight points per game right now and making opposing offenses earn every single inch. It's another Phil Parker special, and this unit looks ready to hold up its end of the bargain.

Stock Up: This Team's Ceiling

Any chances at a run to the College Football Playoff pretty much meant Iowa had to pick off one game against Michigan or Ohio State. That happened against the Wolverines. At 4-0, this Iowa team has a schedule that suddenly looks manageable.

This team's ceiling has just gone up a few stories with this win under its belt and the confidence that will come from it.