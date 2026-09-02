Iowa Football Isn't Underrated or Overrated in 2026. It's Both

The final puzzle pieces of the offseason are falling into place. I mean, we are nearly here. The offseason is entering its final days, and the 2026 college football season is essentially upon us.



One of those final puzzle pieces is a final look at who is underrated and who is overrated before things are proven on the field. The Iowa Hawkeyes, as only they can do, happen to be both underrated and overrated.

Iowa has earned both titles this offseason

I am a believer that to be named something or earn a description of something, a third party has to stamp that name on you. It's only fair.



Iowa, a team with plenty of questions, earned the distinctions of overrated and underrated from CBS Sports.

How is Iowa overrated? That's on the offensive side of the ball. Mark Gronowski brought competency to the quarterback position for Iowa in 2025. Now? Well, now, Iowa doesn't have its one single quarterback figured out yet.



How Iowa is viewed as underrated is much more logical. The defense and special teams. Iowa is going to be consistent and steady at worst in these departments, which is more than most teams across America can say.

Where is Iowa truly overrated?

Unfortunately, Iowa does enter the year with defensive questions. It's not at linebacker. It's not the secondary. It's the defensive line. The trenches are an area Iowa often owns, but the 2026 defensive line has to prove itself.



Iowa is replenishing most of its production from last year and will be looking at rotations of three or four new starters on the defensive line. That's worrisome.

If the Hawkeyes can't stop the run, they can't shine in the secondary or get creative with pressure. It's a domino effect that could send ripples through Phil Parker's entire defensive game plan if the group up front struggles.

Where is Iowa truly underrated?

Iowa is underrated on the offensive side of the ball. Sounds a bit weird, right? Hear me out.



Offensive coordinator Tim Lester has done nothing but revive Iowa's offense in two years, and has done so in two very different ways. He has given reason to believe he can mold his scheme to fit this group of players.

That group of players, despite the uncertainty at quarterback, consists of one of the Big Ten's deepest backfields and an offensive line that has every chance to be among college football's best.



Like it or not, Iowa has been somewhat quarterback-proof for the 2020s and found its way to eight, nine, occasionally even 10 wins. With a strong backfield, a great offensive line, and skill-player talent in DJ Vonnahme and Tony Diaz, why can't Iowa grind its way to just enough success on offense?