Iowa Football Depth Chart: Projecting Hawkeyes' Week 1 Offense

The jigsaw puzzle of the Iowa Hawkeyes' Week 1 offensive starters is a moving target. The quarterback battle is its own saga to try to decipher, but elsewhere, it's murky waters too.



The running back and tight end grouping seems to be squared away, barring injuries, but the offensive line has versatility, which could see players move around, while the wide receivers may be a rotational group.

With Week 1 against Northern Illinois approaching, we are projecting the Hawkeyes' starting offense.



For the sake of this, my gut tells me Iowa comes out in 12 personnel, with one back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers, but we will look at 11 personnel as well.

Quarterback

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski (10) throws a pass during warmups before a college football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions Oct. 18, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

QB: Jeremy Hecklinski





Jeremy Hecklinski has had the inside track for some time, despite Hank Brown closing the gap in spring ball. My intuition tells me Hecklinski is a bit more of a natural fit for Tim Lester's offense and what he wants to do, earning him the nod for the Hawkeyes, albeit potentially on a short leash.



This is as good a guess as anyone at this point, though. The rumblings from camp have these two neck and neck. Don't be shocked if we see both playing considerable time.

Running Back

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kamari Moulton (28) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the third quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

RB: Kamari Moulton





This is Kamari Moulton's job. Don't overthink it. There are going to be times when Iowa rotates as it did last year, and L.J. Phillips could carve out his own workload, but Moulton is the guy Iowa rolls with here.

Offensive Line

Aug 9, 2025; Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett looks on during the Hawkeyes Kids Day NCAA football open practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Cress for the Des Moines Register | Joseph Cress/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

LT: Trevor Lauck

LG: Leighton Jones

C: Cael Winter

RG: Kade Pieper

RT: Jack Dotzler





I feel rather comfortable slotting Trevor Lauck and Jack Dotzler as the bookend tackles for the line this year. There is a case to be made that Kade Pieper and Cael Winter could flip-flop spots, but all signs point to Pieper as the guard spot.

Tight End

Dec 31, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodoresin the first quarter during the ReliaQuest Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

TE: DJ Vonnahme

TE: Addison Ostrenga





It's just too hard to see a world where DJ Vonnahme isn't your starting tight end in Week 1. He came on down the stretch last year and could be Tim Lester's versatile chess piece.



Should Iowa come out with two tight ends, Addison Ostrenga is back in the fold after injury. Entering his fifth year in the program, he could see extended action this year, providing a layer of knowledge in the scheme.

Wide Receiver

Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Reece Vander Zee (15) makes a fourth quarter catch defended by Michigan State Spartans defensive back Aydan West (2) Nov. 22, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR: Reece Vander Zee

WR: Tony Diaz

Slot (if necessary): Evan James



Reece Vander Zee is going to get the nod at one starting receiver position. Opposite him could see some changes, but Tony Diaz has flashed during spring ball and fall camp as a true threat. His explosiveness earns a spot in Week 1's lineup.



Should the Hawkeyes get a bit wild and bring us three wide receivers, Evan James, the transfer from Furman, gives them a true slot presence. With 796 yards on 65 receptions last year, he could man the slot early. His flashes during fall camp only further his odds of being out there in Week 1.