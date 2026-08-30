Iowa Football Depth Chart: Projecting Hawkeyes' Week 1 Offense
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The jigsaw puzzle of the Iowa Hawkeyes' Week 1 offensive starters is a moving target. The quarterback battle is its own saga to try to decipher, but elsewhere, it's murky waters too.
The running back and tight end grouping seems to be squared away, barring injuries, but the offensive line has versatility, which could see players move around, while the wide receivers may be a rotational group.
With Week 1 against Northern Illinois approaching, we are projecting the Hawkeyes' starting offense.
For the sake of this, my gut tells me Iowa comes out in 12 personnel, with one back, two tight ends, and two wide receivers, but we will look at 11 personnel as well.
Quarterback
QB: Jeremy Hecklinski
Jeremy Hecklinski has had the inside track for some time, despite Hank Brown closing the gap in spring ball. My intuition tells me Hecklinski is a bit more of a natural fit for Tim Lester's offense and what he wants to do, earning him the nod for the Hawkeyes, albeit potentially on a short leash.
This is as good a guess as anyone at this point, though. The rumblings from camp have these two neck and neck. Don't be shocked if we see both playing considerable time.
Running Back
RB: Kamari Moulton
This is Kamari Moulton's job. Don't overthink it. There are going to be times when Iowa rotates as it did last year, and L.J. Phillips could carve out his own workload, but Moulton is the guy Iowa rolls with here.
Offensive Line
LT: Trevor Lauck
LG: Leighton Jones
C: Cael Winter
RG: Kade Pieper
RT: Jack Dotzler
I feel rather comfortable slotting Trevor Lauck and Jack Dotzler as the bookend tackles for the line this year. There is a case to be made that Kade Pieper and Cael Winter could flip-flop spots, but all signs point to Pieper as the guard spot.
Tight End
TE: DJ Vonnahme
TE: Addison Ostrenga
It's just too hard to see a world where DJ Vonnahme isn't your starting tight end in Week 1. He came on down the stretch last year and could be Tim Lester's versatile chess piece.
Should Iowa come out with two tight ends, Addison Ostrenga is back in the fold after injury. Entering his fifth year in the program, he could see extended action this year, providing a layer of knowledge in the scheme.
Wide Receiver
WR: Reece Vander Zee
WR: Tony Diaz
Slot (if necessary): Evan James
Reece Vander Zee is going to get the nod at one starting receiver position. Opposite him could see some changes, but Tony Diaz has flashed during spring ball and fall camp as a true threat. His explosiveness earns a spot in Week 1's lineup.
Should the Hawkeyes get a bit wild and bring us three wide receivers, Evan James, the transfer from Furman, gives them a true slot presence. With 796 yards on 65 receptions last year, he could man the slot early. His flashes during fall camp only further his odds of being out there in Week 1.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7