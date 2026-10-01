Iowa Football Players Poised to Break Out Against Ohio State

Who's it going to be on Saturday? If the Iowa Hawkeyes want to stun the world and knock off the Ohio State Buckeyes, it's going to take a special performance from someone breaking out for everyone to see.

The Iowa Hawkeyes have the talent to do it. They just need the opportunity to showcase it, which I fully expect to be the case against Ohio State. Iowa is going to pull out all of the stops and sell out for this one.



The Hawkeyes have nothing to lose. They are sitting at 4-0 and are playing with house money entering this game. A home underdog with nothing to lose is a dangerous and scary opponent.

DJ Vonnahme, TE

Ohio State's defensive backs are always fast and always talented. They are going to make Iowa's wide receivers work for it this week. DJ Vonnahme has to step up in the middle of the field as a big target for Hank Brown.

He has been quiet this year with just 10 receptions for 111 yards, but that could change Saturday. As we saw down the stretch in 2025, Tim Lester schemed Vonnahme open against Nebraska and Vanderbilt. Look for similar designs in this one to get him open downfield with his ability to run well.

Braeden Jackson, RB

Braeden Jackson burst onto the scene two weeks ago against Northern Iowa, then continued it with a game-changing kickoff return against Michigan. I think Iowa will utilize his speed on offense in this game, as it matches up very well.

Jackson gives Iowa a burst out of the backfield, which can hurt Ohio State. Whether it is some sweep action, screen plays, or other ways of getting him the ball, his burst can chunk the Buckeyes to help Iowa move the ball.

Anthony Hawkins, S

Iowa's secondary has its toughest test yet of the season with Ohio State's wide receiver threats. Jeremiah Smith leads the way, but my gut tells me the Buckeyes are going to look for Devin McCuin and Brandon Inniss in this one. Throw in the highly touted freshman Chris Henry Jr., and it's a lot.

Anthony Hawkins is going to be asked to do a lot in this game. He is long, which gives him the range to get to the sideline to interrupt Ohio State's passing game. If Iowa takes away Jeremiah Smith, or limits him, others are going to see targets.



Be it on an island or shadowing receivers, Anthony Hawkins has his moment to make a big play or two for Iowa's secondary in this game.