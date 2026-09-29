Iowa Football Week 5 Depth Chart: Takeaways As Hawkeyes' Health Shines

Despite how physical the Iowa Hawkeyes' 20-19 win over the Michigan Wolverines was throughout most of the game, as both teams wanted to pride themselves on being the more physical group; the Hawkeyes left it rather unscathed.

Iowa doesn't have much time at all to bask in the glory of this game, though. An even stronger opponent awaits the Hawkeyes: the Ohio State Buckeyes.



Ohio State is coming to a revved-up Kinnick Stadium this Saturday, with ESPN College GameDay making the trip as well.

The good news for Iowa entering this game is that all three units, which each have played a massive role in wins this year, are boasting a clean bill of health on the Hawkeyes' Week 5 depth chart.

WEEK 5 \\ Depth Chart \\ Ohio State pic.twitter.com/hHFsAAuqPZ — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) September 28, 2026

Iowa's overall health shines

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been very fortunate through the first four games of the 2026 season in that they have avoided injuries to players and long-term issues for the most part.



It's a part of the game each team in college football has to account for and deal with, but the less impact it has, obviously the better.

I can't help but ignore the consistency that Iowa has been able to retain across its offensive line this year. It's an unforgiving spot to play with bodies constantly on the ground, putting knees and ankles at risk.



The Hawkeyes' group up front is remaining in full force, which is important to keep quarterback Hank Brown upright and get the run game going, which I believe is one key thing we will learn about Iowa this weekend.

How fluid is the secondary's rotation?

As far as health goes for the cornerbacks, there are no question marks or concerns around Deshuan Lee and Jaylen Watson. Those two are good to go and will need to be at full strength against Ohio State's superstreak and freak wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Where my mind wanders a little bit about how Iowa plays its secondary is in its utilization of Anthony Hawkins, Zach Lutmer, Tyler Brown, and Jacob Wallace. That's four names for two, and occasionally three, spots.

Does Phil Parker scheme up a plan to take away Jeremiah Smith and force Ohio State to beat them elsewhere? That could see Zach Lutmer taking Smith in the slot. It could be Lutmer sliding back to safety at times to provide extra help.

The Hawkeyes have to take away Jeremiah Smith as much as possible, and it starts with this group putting their primary focus on him.