Big Game, Bigger Opportunity: Iowa Players With the Most to Gain vs. Ohio State

Every game is a chance to put film out and put yourself on the map, but certain games give that opportunity on a much higher level than others. Performing against early-season opponents is one thing. Doing it against the best of the best is another.

This week is the biggest opportunity for the Iowa Hawkeyes as the Ohio State Buckeyes come to Kinnick Stadium. It presents a trio of Hawkeyes with a chance to put themselves on a new level and to be seen in a new light with a big performance.



This game could see these three take everything about their play to the next level.

Deshaun Lee, CB

Year after year, the Iowa Hawkeyes have talented defensive backs that go to the next level and play on Sundays. Deshaun Lee figures to be in that group, but this Saturday is a chance to skyrocket his potential.

He's going to see a healthy dose of Jeremiah Smith and other wide receivers. If he can hold up and not get beat often on Saturday, that is huge to do on the biggest of stages.



It's also massive for Iowa if Deshaun Lee and hold up. It will allow Phil Parker more creativity in creating pressure and not force his hand into constantly dropping into coverage.

Tony Diaz, WR

Tony Diaz has an edge to himself that is evident. It's what makes him as good as he is. He's confident, and at this level of college football, you have to be. It's very likely he is hearing, seeing, and reading about Jeremiah Smith this week, giving him something to prove.

If Tony Diaz can get free, Iowa's passing game could be the difference in keeping them around in this game. Diaz has the aggressiveness and big-play ability to hurt the Buckeyes. If he can find a way to go toe-to-toe with Jeremiah Smith, the country better take more notice of Tony Diaz.

Zach Lutmer, DB

Zach Lutmer has all of the intangibles to be an NFL defensive back, which he most certainly will be, but this game is an opportunity to showcase it. It won't be solely in pass coverage, either. Phil Parker is going to put a lot on the plate of the versatile defensive back.

Of course, Lutmer will see Jeremiah Smith at times and need to stick with him, a task much easier said than done, but another part of his game is his tackling.



If Iowa can slow down the passing attack, they will turn to Bo Jackson on the ground. Iowa linebackers Cam Buffington and Jayden Montgomery have played well, but if things bounce outside, Lutmer running the alley can stop chunk plays on the edge.