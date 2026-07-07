Rivals, Rematches & Revenge: Iowa Football's Dream Non-Conference Opponents

What if Iowa threw aside the cupcake non-conference games? What if they replaced them with a 12-game slate that provided week-after-week matchups made in heaven?



Iowa already gets Iowa State in Week 2 every year, although that could be changing in the not-so-distant future. Let's say that game goes away just for the sake of dreaming.

3 Non-Conference Games Iowa Must Play

What are some matchups Iowa should look to schedule that could create hype and excitement?



You already have Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Nebraska, three of the bordering rivals every year. As for the state of Illinois, Northwestern and the Fighting Illini are routinely on the schedule anyway. Plus, they lack the punch of a fun matchup.



There are a few teams out there for Iowa in a dreamer's world, though, and one is brand new to the FBS, but could start an incredible rivalry of two very similar teams.

Missouri Tigers

Dec 30, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen (21) returns a kickoff for a touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's another bordering state, believe it or not. Yes, somehow Iowa borders six states. Missouri is directly south and could create an inter-conference showdown.



It would pit the Big Ten versus the SEC in an annual early-season matchup that television networks would be salivating over, with two brand names like this providing early-season fireworks.

Plus, we can just throw a ton of black and yellow into the stands so both teams think they had more fans in attendance.



The two programs have met just nine times in history, with the Missouri Tigers owning a 5-4 advantage over Iowa.

Kansas Jayhawks

Aug 29, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks helmet sits on the side lines during the second half against the Wagner Seahawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not quite bordering Iowa, but just as close as you can get to it, is Kansas. Iowa already takes on one Big 12 opponent in Iowa State. If the Cy-Hawk falls to the wayside, why not take on the Kansas Jayhawks?

The rivalry name is right there for us. Hawkeyes. Jayhawks. We can workshop something between these two. Simply call it "The Hawks Rivalry" to shorten both? I'm open to suggestions. Let's make it happen.



Surprisingly, despite the proximity, these two have met only three times. Iowa is 1-2 against the Jayhawks in the previous meeting ... all the way back in 1960.



The Hawkeyes won 21-7.

North Dakota State Bison

Sep 17, 2016; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end George Kittle (46) tries to avoid the tackle of North Dakota State Bison safety Robbie Grimsley (5) during the game at Kinnick Stadium. North Dakota State won 23-21. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one might be a deep cut for Iowa fans. That scab is still there and can be picked easily.



I'm talking about the North Dakota State 23-21 upset of Iowa back in 2016. The Bison came into Kinnick and stunned the Hawkeyes.



But Iowa won the first two times back in the 1946 and 1947 openers by a combined score of 98-0.



What would make this fun is NDSU now being an FBS program as of 2026. The Bison have made the jump after dominating the FCS ranks with a bruising style of running the ball and strong defense. Sound familiar?

Sure, Iowa may not have much to gain unless the Bison become a Group of Five powerhouse, but that's not out of the question.



While Iowa does own a 2-1 advantage in this series, the Hawkeyes would like a shot at avenging the 2016 debacle.