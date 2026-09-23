Go-Time: Iowa Football's Time to Prove Itself Has Arrived Against Michigan

The Iowa Hawkeyes have one distinction that they hope to rid themselves of more than any other.



Iowa has the most wins in the College Football Playoff era without making an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

It shows Iowa's consistent success and sustained recipe for winning, but it unfortunately highlights Iowa's lackluster showings against ranked teams in games that could help ascend them to the next level.



While it's only Week 4, Iowa's Big Ten opener on the road against the Michigan Wolverines already presents an opportunity to take a massive step in shedding that skin and starting the march towards Kirk Ferentz's first College Football Playoff appearance.

The time is now for the Iowa Hawkeyes

The stage is set favorably for the Iowa Hawkeyes to take the next step. Iowa looks sharp. They look clean. They have solid quarterback play that is opening up a dynamic running game even more.



The defense is doing what the Hawkeyes' defense always does under defensive coordinator Phil Parker. While he ushered in plenty of new faces, he has this unit looking fast, strong, and brutal for opposing offenses to move the ball against.

At some point, all of that has to come together in the form of a big-time, program-elevating win for Iowa. Last year, Iowa had Indiana and Oregon, two College Football Playoff teams, on the ropes, yet couldn't land a knockout punch.



That was a learning moment for Ferentz and the Hawkeyes. Michigan stares back at Iowa this weekend as the Hawkeyes' first chance of 2026 to prove something to themselves and the college football world.

The ingredients are there for Iowa to own the moment

Iowa is looking the part. Iowa looks like a team that is ready for the moment and wants to put itself among the playoff contenders. The other key ingredient for this is how this matchup looks for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Michigan is 3-0, just as Iowa is, but it's not without controversy. Western Michigan had the Wolverines beat if not for a fluky clock-management fiasco. What's more telling about that game isn't how it ended, but how it got to that point.



Western Michigan bullied the Wolverines. They were more physical. They didn't back down. At times, they beat up Michigan in the trenches, which is a spot the Wolverines are supposed to own.

Iowa has the horses to battle in the trenches. That's what Iowa has been made of in past seasons and is built of once again. Iowa's offensive line has the talent to punch back and be the bullies in this one if things can get going.