'Not Good Enough': Kirk Ferentz Evaluates Iowa Football's Quarterback Play

When you have been around the game as long as Kirk Ferentz, the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes, you can be direct and to the point. In fact, it's refreshing. It's a welcome sign to see him not give classic coach-speak, but rather lay it all out there.

This week, during his weekly press conference, Kirk Ferentz was asked to evaluate the quarterback play of Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski against Minnesota. He didn't mince words when telling everyone that it simply has to be better.

Ferentz also outright named who is getting the start at quarterback for Iowa this week, the second time in as many press conferences that he has come out and declared a starter.

Kirk Ferentz evaluates Iowa's quarterbacks

There's really no other way to put it. Hecklinski and Brown combined for an ugly game last weekend. The two combined for three interceptions, but what is also damning is the missed throws when Iowa had open targets streaking down the field.

Ferentz knows the quarterbacks have to be better moving forward, despite the lack of combined experience.

"I mean, not good enough. Fair to say about our whole team and the coaching staff. We just didn't do enough to get the job done.

"I've been saying it consistently. We believe in both players. I think both Hank and Jeremy are good young people, and they're good young quarterbacks. Neither one of them are really experienced right now.

"There are some things we could have done better, but that's true in every facet. A lot of things we could have done better," Ferentz said about Iowa's lackluster showing.

Ferentz names Iowa's starting quarterback against Wisconsin

"Quarterback-wise, I think we listed Brown/Hecklinski, and our plan is to start Brown. We'll see how the week goes, but right now plan to start him and play it by ear from there. Nothing has really changed too dramatically there," Ferentz said.

Iowa is going back to Hank Brown after Jeremy Hecklinski got the starting nod in Iowa's last two games. Hecklinski struggled in the first half against Minnesota, which led to Hank Brown being thrown in for the entire second half.

Hank Brown steps back into the starting role after being removed from it due to a sprained AC joint that he suffered against the Ohio State Buckeyes in Week 5. Being four weeks removed from the injury when Iowa kicks off against Wisconsin, he should enter this game fully healthy.