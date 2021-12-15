A Closer Look at Iowa Football's '22 Class
A closer look at Iowa's 2022 Recruiting Class
TJ HALL, JR. #6 DB
Twitter: @TjHalljr1
Instagram: @thalljr2
High School Honors
Earned all-conference and all-state honors as a senior, while being named team MVP and conference Specialist of the Year . . . earned all-conference honors as a sophomore
High School Career
Four-year football letterman while playing defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback and returning both kickoffs and punts . . . team won three straight league championships, while winning sectional title as a freshman and sophomore and regional title as a freshman . . . team posted four-year overall record of 41-5 and 17-1 conference mark . . . recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble as a senior, with 48 receptions for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns . . . as a junior passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 46 times for 360 yards and seven touchdowns . . . three interceptions on defense for 120 yards, with one touchdown and 13 tackles . . . 22 receptions for 379 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, with 35 tackles and one interception . . . 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, with five tackles on defense . . . team captain as a senior . . . also two-year basketball letterman as a prep.
Personal
- Born 4/26/04
- Given name is Terrence Javaughn
- Journalism/Communications major
- Scholar Athlete and Honor Roll as a prep
- Parents are Monique and Terrence Hall
- High school coach was Anthony Goston
KALEB JOHNSON #2 RB
Twitter: @Kj_Superman2
Instagram: @officialkalebb
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference as a junior . . . honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore
High School Career
Three-year football letterman as running back . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . 155 rushing attempts for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior . . . 114 carries for 786 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior . . . 878 yards and nine touchdowns on 141 rushing attempts as a sophomore . . . 140 rushing attempts for 631 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep.
Personal
- Born 8/14/03 in Cincinnati
- Information Technology major
- AP Scholar and Honor Roll student as a prep
- Mother is Juanielle Finley and Grandfather is Jeffery Strader
- High school coach was Nate Mahon
JAZIUN PATTERSON #4 RB
Twitter: @j4thegreat1
Instagram: @1lil4_
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-county honors as a junior and sophomore
High School Career
Football and track letterman as a prep, helping prep football team earn four straight playoff appearances . . . prep team posted 10-3 record in senior year . . . 75 rushing attempts for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior . . . 63 rushing attempts for 700 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior . . . 550 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 53 attempts as a sophomore . . . rushed 26 times for 300 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman . . . three-year team captain.
Personal
- Born 12/10/03 in Boca Raton, Florida
- Business major
- Parents are Eddie Hill and Acey Patterson
- High school coach was David Blackwell
KOEN ENTRINGER #5 DB
Twitter: @KoenEntringer
Instagram: @koentringer
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-state, all-North, all-conference, and all-region honors as a senior . . . earned all-conference honors as a junior
High School Career
Two-year football letterman as defensive back and wide receiver . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . recorded 88 tackles as a senior, with three tackles for loss, 11 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one interception . . . 444 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a senior . . . team captain as a senior.
Personal
- Born 8/3/04
- Business major
- Parents are Korissa Entringer and Daniel Myers
- High school coach was Kory Cioroch
OLANDO TRADER #2 DB
Twitter: @OlandoTrader
Instagram: @olandotrader
High School Honors
Earned all-state, all-region and all-conference honors as a senior while being named conference MVP . . . earned all-region and all-conference honors as a junior . . . all-conference selection as a sophomore
High School Career
Played both cornerback and wide receiver as a prep . . . set high school record for receiving yards . . . three-year team captain.
Personal
- Born 10/3/03 in Liberia, Africa
- Sports Science major
- Member of prep Honor Roll
- Parents are parents are Kristi and Eric Trader
- High school coach was Scott Farley
Brian Allen Jr. #21 DE
Twitter: @BrianAllenJr21_
Instagram: @brianallenjr21
Hawk Item
Missed majority of senior season due to injury.
High School Honors
Team captain as a senior defensive end
High School Career
Team posted a 5-4 record as a senior . . . as a junior recorded nine tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble . . . 19 tackles as a sophomore, with three tackles for loss and one sack and two pass break-ups . . . on offense recorded two pass receptions and one rushing touchdown . . . as a freshman collected 12 tackles, with four tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles and one forced fumble.
LANDYN VAN KEKERIX #1 LB
Twitter: @VanLandyn
High School Honors
Named Iowa Class 3A Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team all-state and all-district as a senior . . . second-team all-state and first-team all-district as a junior
High School Career
Played both linebacker and wide receiver . . . helped prep team post 20-4 record over final two seasons, reaching state championship game as a senior and state semifinals as a junior . . . recorded 76 tackles and three sacks as a senior, along with 1,574 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns . . . recorded 62 tackles as a junior, with 735 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns . . . 21 tackles as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep
Personal
- Born 8/22/03
- Business major
- Parents are Erika and Scott Van Kekerix
- High school coach was Cory Brandt
XAVIER NWANKPA #1 DB
Twitter: @xaviernwankpa01
Instagram: @xaviernwankpa_
High School Honors
Named Adidas All-American and MaxPreps Iowa Player of the Year as a senior . . . earned Elite All-State honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and all-state as a sophomore, junior and senior . . . honorable mention all-conference as a freshman
High School Career
Four-year football letterman as defensive back . . . prep team won state championships as a senior after also reaching state championship game as a junior . . . state qualifier as a sophomore after reaching state semifinals as a freshman . . . prep team posted four-year record of 35-10, with just two losses over final two seasons . . . recorded 26 tackles and four interceptions as a senior, with 845 all-purpose yards . . . 41 tackles as a junior, with six interceptions and two touchdowns, and 794 all-purpose yards . . . 51.5 tackles as a sophomore, with three interceptions and one touchdown, with 494 all-purpose yards . . . 20 tackles to go with three interceptions and one touchdown return as a freshman . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in track and baseball as a prep.
Personal
- Born 12/8/03
- Sport Management major
- Earned academic recognition all four years as a prep
- Parents are Amy Erickson and Frank Nwankp
- High school coach was Brad Zelenovich
CADEN CRAWFORD #5 DL
Twitter: @CadenCrawford0
Instagram: @caden.w.crawford
High School Honors
Earned first-team Class 4A all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . honorable mention all-state and first-team all-conference linebacker as a junior, while earning honorable mention all-conference honors at quarterback . . . honorable mention all-conference linebacker as a sophomore
High School Career
Three-year football letterman as linebacker and quarterback . . . 103 tackles as a senior, including 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and one interception . . . on offense passed for 526 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 247 yards and four touchdowns . . . 78 tackles as a junior, with 18 tackles for loss, four sacks and five forced fumbles . . . passed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, while rushing for 251 yards and eight touchdowns . . . recorded 64 tackles as a sophomore, with 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball, powerlifting and track as a prep . . . earned second-team all-conference honors in basketball as a junior . . . runner-up in state powerlifting in 242-pound weight class as a junior . . . state powerlifting qualifier as a sophomore . . . state track qualifier in discus as a junior.
Personal
- Born 12/30/03
- Business major
- Parents are Tasha and Lynn Crawford
- High school coach was Dylan Brown
CARSON MAY #3 QB
Twitter: @CarsonMay_3
Instagram: @carson3may
High School Honors
Named to Newsok Super 30 as a senior while earning all-state honors . . . earned first-team Class 2A all-state honors as a senior, while being named Oklahoma Class 2A Player of the Year
High School Career
Four-year football letterman in leading prep team to four-year record of 38-11 record and four consecutive playoff appearances . . . passed for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns during prep career . . . completed 198-308 passes for 3,082 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior, with four interceptions . . . rushed for 466 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior . . . as a junior completed 220-366 pass attempts for 3,020 yards, with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 650 yards and 14 touchdowns . . . completed 169-258 attempts for 2,317 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore, with seven interceptions . . . rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns . . . completed 7-15 pass attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered four years in basketball.
Personal
- Born 5/27/03
- Sports Management major
- Principal Honor Roll as a prep
- Parents are Lori and Shane May
- High school coach was Dave Martin
KALE KROGH #79 OL
Instagram: @kale.krogh
High School Honors
Named to Iowa Elite Team and earned second-team all-state honors as a senior . . . second-team all-state and first-team all-district as a junior . . . first-team all-district as a sophomore
High School Career
Three-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . helped prep team advance to playoffs as a junior and senior . . . 13 tackles as a senior, with two tackles for loss . . . 31 tackles as a junior with two tackles for loss and two sacks . . . 27.5 tackles as a sophomore, with five tackles for loss and one sack . . . team captain as junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball, track and wrestling as a prep . . . holds basketball school record with 11 blocked shots in a game . . . earned all-district honors in basketball as a sophomore and junior.
Personal
- Born 9/19/03
- Human Physiology major
- Academic All-Conference
- Parents are parents are Teri and Kyle Krogh
- High school coaches were Kyle Howard and Corey Vespestad
JACOB BOSTICK #1 WR
Twitter: @JacobBostick5
Instagram: @jacob_bostick
Hawk Item
Played just four games as a senior due to injury.
High School Honors
Earned all-conference and all-area honors as a junior, along with being named offensive and team MVP.
High School Career
Three-year football letterman . . . helped prep team win conference title as a senior, while advancing to state playoffs as a sophomore and senior . . . scored three touchdowns in four games as a senior before being injured . . . as a junior recorded 31 receptions for 451 yards and nine touchdowns . . . only reception as a sophomore resulted in a touchdown . . . also lettered in basketball and track as a prep . . . earned conference triple jump title.
Personal
- Born 2/8/04 in Akron, Ohio
- Open major
- Three-time Honor Roll student
- Parents are Courtney and Josh Bostick
- High school coach was Corey Olson
JAYDEN MONTGOMERY #2 LB
Twitter: @JaydenMontgo02
Instagram: @jayden._.montgomery
Hawk Item
Missed majority of senior season due to injury.
High School Honors
Earned unanimous first-team all-conference and all-region honors as a junior . . . first-team all-conference as a sophomore . . . honorable mention all-conference as a freshman
High School Career
Four-year football letterman as linebacker and running back . . . helped prep team reach playoffs four straight seasons, reaching state championship game as a sophomore . . . recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss as a senior . . . 72 tackles as a junior, with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, while scoring two touchdowns . . . 127 tackles as a sophomore, with 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, while also scoring six touchdowns . . . 77 tackles as a freshman, with three tackles for loss and one sack . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in track and basketball as a prep.
Personal
- Born 2/26/04
- Open major
- Member of High Honor Roll four straight years
- National Honor Society
- Parents are Natalie and Jerry Montgomery
- Mother Natalie played volleyball at Iowa
- Father Jerry played football at Iowa and currently is a member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff
- High school coach was Gary Westerman
JACK DOTZLER #74 OL
Twitter: @jack_dotzler
Instagram: @jdotzler_44
Hawk Item
Missed majority of senior season due to injury.
High School Honors
Earned unanimous first-team all-state honors as a junior, along with earning first-team all-region honors and being named Offensive Lineman of the Year.
High School Career
Three-year football letterman as offensive tackle and defensive end . . . prep team won state championship as a senior and posted four-year record of 41-2, not losing a game during junior (6-0) and senior seasons (14-0) . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned three letters in basketball as a prep.
Personal
- Born 3/27/04
- Finance and accounting major
- Earned Academic All-State recognition and was member of Superior Honor Roll
- Parents are Katie and Jeff Dotzler
- High school coach was Pat Rice
Aaron Graves #68 DL
Instagram: @aarongraves9857
High School Honors
Named to Adidas All-America, Elite All-State team and Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior . . . Adidas All-American and Elite All-State as a junior . . . earned first-team all-state and all-district honors as a senior, along with being named district defensive MVP and Class 2A Hog of the Game in state championship contest . . . first-team all-state and all-district as a junior and sophomore . . . named district defensive MVP as a junior and district lineman MVP as a sophomore . . . third-team all-state and first-team all-district as a freshman
High School Career
Four-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . helped prep team win state title as a senior after reaching state quarterfinals as a freshman and junior . . . posted a 22-2 record over last two prep seasons . . . holds school record for sacks in a game and career, along with career tackles . . . also holds school marks for longest punt and best punting average . . . 63 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks . . . recorded 10 sacks as a junior . . . 8.5 sacks as a sophomore . . . 67 tackles as a freshman, including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball, wrestling and track as a prep.
ADDISON OSTRENGA #7 TE
Twitter: @AddisonOstrenga
Instagram: @addison_ostrenga7
High School Honors
Earned first-team all-state, all-area and all-conference honors as a senior . . . honorable mention all-state as a junior, while earning first-team all-area and all-conference honors . . . second-team all-conference as a sophomore
High School Career
Three-year football letterman while playing tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker . . . team reached state championship game as a senior after reaching level 3 playoffs as a sophomore . . . team posted 13-1 record in senior season and 27-5 record over three seasons . . . as a senior recorded 46 receptions for 664 yards and eight touchdowns . . . on defense recorded 57 tackles, with 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks, three recovered fumbles, two forces fumbles and one interception, with two defensive touchdowns and two safeties . . . as a junior collected 19 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns, with 29 tackles (three tackles for loss) on defense . . . as a sophomore gained 99 yards on nine receptions, while recording 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and one interception . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and baseball as a prep.
Personal
- Born 11/22/03
- Civil Engineering major
- Member of National Honor Society
- Honor Roll for three years
- Academic All-State
- Parents are Jenny and Jason Ostrenga
- High school coach was Brian Kaminski
CAEL VANDERBUSH #15 TE
Twitter: @CaelVanderbush
Instagram: @caelvanderbush
High School Honors
Named as a Top 50 player in the state while earning all-conference honors as a senior . . . earned all-state and all-conference in Class 5AA as a junior
High School Career
Four-year football letterman as tight end and wide receiver . . . recorded 35 receptions for 736 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior . . . 44 receptions for 743 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, along with 422 yards on kickoff returns . . . also had 107 rushing yards and one touchdown and one touchdown pass . . . completed 36-58 pass attempts as a sophomore for 386 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 51 times for 353 yards and five touchdowns . . . passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, while recording 13 tackles on defense . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in basketball.
Personal
- Born 10/2/02
- Finance/Business major
- Parents are Audra and Randy Vanderbush
- High school coach was Brian Woodard