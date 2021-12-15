A Closer Look at Iowa Football's '22 Class

A closer look at Iowa's 2022 Recruiting Class

TJ HALL, JR. #6 DB

High School Honors

Earned all-conference and all-state honors as a senior, while being named team MVP and conference Specialist of the Year . . . earned all-conference honors as a sophomore

High School Career

Four-year football letterman while playing defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback and returning both kickoffs and punts . . . team won three straight league championships, while winning sectional title as a freshman and sophomore and regional title as a freshman . . . team posted four-year overall record of 41-5 and 17-1 conference mark . . . recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble as a senior, with 48 receptions for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns . . . as a junior passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 46 times for 360 yards and seven touchdowns . . . three interceptions on defense for 120 yards, with one touchdown and 13 tackles . . . 22 receptions for 379 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, with 35 tackles and one interception . . . 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, with five tackles on defense . . . team captain as a senior . . . also two-year basketball letterman as a prep.

Personal

Born 4/26/04

Given name is Terrence Javaughn

Journalism/Communications major

Scholar Athlete and Honor Roll as a prep

Parents are Monique and Terrence Hall

High school coach was Anthony Goston

KALEB JOHNSON #2 RB

High School Honors

Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference as a junior . . . honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore

High School Career

Three-year football letterman as running back . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . 155 rushing attempts for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior . . . 114 carries for 786 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior . . . 878 yards and nine touchdowns on 141 rushing attempts as a sophomore . . . 140 rushing attempts for 631 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep.

Personal

Born 8/14/03 in Cincinnati

Information Technology major

AP Scholar and Honor Roll student as a prep

Mother is Juanielle Finley and Grandfather is Jeffery Strader

High school coach was Nate Mahon

JAZIUN PATTERSON #4 RB

High School Honors

Earned first-team all-county honors as a junior and sophomore

High School Career

Football and track letterman as a prep, helping prep football team earn four straight playoff appearances . . . prep team posted 10-3 record in senior year . . . 75 rushing attempts for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior . . . 63 rushing attempts for 700 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior . . . 550 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 53 attempts as a sophomore . . . rushed 26 times for 300 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman . . . three-year team captain.

Personal

Born 12/10/03 in Boca Raton, Florida

Business major

Parents are Eddie Hill and Acey Patterson

High school coach was David Blackwell

KOEN ENTRINGER #5 DB

High School Honors

Earned first-team all-state, all-North, all-conference, and all-region honors as a senior . . . earned all-conference honors as a junior

High School Career

Two-year football letterman as defensive back and wide receiver . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . recorded 88 tackles as a senior, with three tackles for loss, 11 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one interception . . . 444 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a senior . . . team captain as a senior.

Personal

Born 8/3/04

Business major

Parents are Korissa Entringer and Daniel Myers

High school coach was Kory Cioroch

OLANDO TRADER #2 DB

High School Honors

Earned all-state, all-region and all-conference honors as a senior while being named conference MVP . . . earned all-region and all-conference honors as a junior . . . all-conference selection as a sophomore

High School Career

Played both cornerback and wide receiver as a prep . . . set high school record for receiving yards . . . three-year team captain.

Personal

Born 10/3/03 in Liberia, Africa

Sports Science major

Member of prep Honor Roll

Parents are parents are Kristi and Eric Trader

High school coach was Scott Farley

Brian Allen Jr. #21 DE

Hawk Item

Missed majority of senior season due to injury.

High School Honors

Team captain as a senior defensive end

High School Career

Team posted a 5-4 record as a senior . . . as a junior recorded nine tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble . . . 19 tackles as a sophomore, with three tackles for loss and one sack and two pass break-ups . . . on offense recorded two pass receptions and one rushing touchdown . . . as a freshman collected 12 tackles, with four tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles and one forced fumble.

LANDYN VAN KEKERIX #1 LB

High School Honors

Named Iowa Class 3A Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team all-state and all-district as a senior . . . second-team all-state and first-team all-district as a junior

High School Career

Played both linebacker and wide receiver . . . helped prep team post 20-4 record over final two seasons, reaching state championship game as a senior and state semifinals as a junior . . . recorded 76 tackles and three sacks as a senior, along with 1,574 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns . . . recorded 62 tackles as a junior, with 735 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns . . . 21 tackles as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep

Personal

Born 8/22/03

Business major

Parents are Erika and Scott Van Kekerix

High school coach was Cory Brandt

XAVIER NWANKPA #1 DB

High School Honors

Named Adidas All-American and MaxPreps Iowa Player of the Year as a senior . . . earned Elite All-State honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and all-state as a sophomore, junior and senior . . . honorable mention all-conference as a freshman

High School Career

Four-year football letterman as defensive back . . . prep team won state championships as a senior after also reaching state championship game as a junior . . . state qualifier as a sophomore after reaching state semifinals as a freshman . . . prep team posted four-year record of 35-10, with just two losses over final two seasons . . . recorded 26 tackles and four interceptions as a senior, with 845 all-purpose yards . . . 41 tackles as a junior, with six interceptions and two touchdowns, and 794 all-purpose yards . . . 51.5 tackles as a sophomore, with three interceptions and one touchdown, with 494 all-purpose yards . . . 20 tackles to go with three interceptions and one touchdown return as a freshman . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in track and baseball as a prep.

Personal

Born 12/8/03

Sport Management major

Earned academic recognition all four years as a prep

Parents are Amy Erickson and Frank Nwankp

High school coach was Brad Zelenovich

CADEN CRAWFORD #5 DL

High School Honors

Earned first-team Class 4A all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . honorable mention all-state and first-team all-conference linebacker as a junior, while earning honorable mention all-conference honors at quarterback . . . honorable mention all-conference linebacker as a sophomore

High School Career

Three-year football letterman as linebacker and quarterback . . . 103 tackles as a senior, including 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and one interception . . . on offense passed for 526 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 247 yards and four touchdowns . . . 78 tackles as a junior, with 18 tackles for loss, four sacks and five forced fumbles . . . passed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, while rushing for 251 yards and eight touchdowns . . . recorded 64 tackles as a sophomore, with 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball, powerlifting and track as a prep . . . earned second-team all-conference honors in basketball as a junior . . . runner-up in state powerlifting in 242-pound weight class as a junior . . . state powerlifting qualifier as a sophomore . . . state track qualifier in discus as a junior.

Personal

Born 12/30/03

Business major

Parents are Tasha and Lynn Crawford

High school coach was Dylan Brown

CARSON MAY #3 QB

High School Honors

Named to Newsok Super 30 as a senior while earning all-state honors . . . earned first-team Class 2A all-state honors as a senior, while being named Oklahoma Class 2A Player of the Year

High School Career

Four-year football letterman in leading prep team to four-year record of 38-11 record and four consecutive playoff appearances . . . passed for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns during prep career . . . completed 198-308 passes for 3,082 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior, with four interceptions . . . rushed for 466 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior . . . as a junior completed 220-366 pass attempts for 3,020 yards, with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 650 yards and 14 touchdowns . . . completed 169-258 attempts for 2,317 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore, with seven interceptions . . . rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns . . . completed 7-15 pass attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered four years in basketball.

Personal

Born 5/27/03

Sports Management major

Principal Honor Roll as a prep

Parents are Lori and Shane May

High school coach was Dave Martin

KALE KROGH #79 OL

High School Honors

Named to Iowa Elite Team and earned second-team all-state honors as a senior . . . second-team all-state and first-team all-district as a junior . . . first-team all-district as a sophomore

High School Career

Three-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . helped prep team advance to playoffs as a junior and senior . . . 13 tackles as a senior, with two tackles for loss . . . 31 tackles as a junior with two tackles for loss and two sacks . . . 27.5 tackles as a sophomore, with five tackles for loss and one sack . . . team captain as junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball, track and wrestling as a prep . . . holds basketball school record with 11 blocked shots in a game . . . earned all-district honors in basketball as a sophomore and junior.

Personal

Born 9/19/03

Human Physiology major

Academic All-Conference

Parents are parents are Teri and Kyle Krogh

High school coaches were Kyle Howard and Corey Vespestad

JACOB BOSTICK #1 WR

Hawk Item

Played just four games as a senior due to injury.

High School Honors

Earned all-conference and all-area honors as a junior, along with being named offensive and team MVP.

High School Career

Three-year football letterman . . . helped prep team win conference title as a senior, while advancing to state playoffs as a sophomore and senior . . . scored three touchdowns in four games as a senior before being injured . . . as a junior recorded 31 receptions for 451 yards and nine touchdowns . . . only reception as a sophomore resulted in a touchdown . . . also lettered in basketball and track as a prep . . . earned conference triple jump title.

Personal

Born 2/8/04 in Akron, Ohio

Open major

Three-time Honor Roll student

Parents are Courtney and Josh Bostick

High school coach was Corey Olson

JAYDEN MONTGOMERY #2 LB

Hawk Item

Missed majority of senior season due to injury.

High School Honors

Earned unanimous first-team all-conference and all-region honors as a junior . . . first-team all-conference as a sophomore . . . honorable mention all-conference as a freshman

High School Career

Four-year football letterman as linebacker and running back . . . helped prep team reach playoffs four straight seasons, reaching state championship game as a sophomore . . . recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss as a senior . . . 72 tackles as a junior, with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, while scoring two touchdowns . . . 127 tackles as a sophomore, with 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, while also scoring six touchdowns . . . 77 tackles as a freshman, with three tackles for loss and one sack . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in track and basketball as a prep.

Personal

Born 2/26/04

Open major

Member of High Honor Roll four straight years

National Honor Society

Parents are Natalie and Jerry Montgomery

Mother Natalie played volleyball at Iowa

Father Jerry played football at Iowa and currently is a member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff

High school coach was Gary Westerman

JACK DOTZLER #74 OL

Hawk Item

Missed majority of senior season due to injury.

High School Honors

Earned unanimous first-team all-state honors as a junior, along with earning first-team all-region honors and being named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

High School Career

Three-year football letterman as offensive tackle and defensive end . . . prep team won state championship as a senior and posted four-year record of 41-2, not losing a game during junior (6-0) and senior seasons (14-0) . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned three letters in basketball as a prep.

Personal

Born 3/27/04

Finance and accounting major

Earned Academic All-State recognition and was member of Superior Honor Roll

Parents are Katie and Jeff Dotzler

High school coach was Pat Rice

Aaron Graves #68 DL

High School Honors

Named to Adidas All-America, Elite All-State team and Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior . . . Adidas All-American and Elite All-State as a junior . . . earned first-team all-state and all-district honors as a senior, along with being named district defensive MVP and Class 2A Hog of the Game in state championship contest . . . first-team all-state and all-district as a junior and sophomore . . . named district defensive MVP as a junior and district lineman MVP as a sophomore . . . third-team all-state and first-team all-district as a freshman

High School Career

Four-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . helped prep team win state title as a senior after reaching state quarterfinals as a freshman and junior . . . posted a 22-2 record over last two prep seasons . . . holds school record for sacks in a game and career, along with career tackles . . . also holds school marks for longest punt and best punting average . . . 63 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks . . . recorded 10 sacks as a junior . . . 8.5 sacks as a sophomore . . . 67 tackles as a freshman, including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball, wrestling and track as a prep.

ADDISON OSTRENGA #7 TE

High School Honors

Earned first-team all-state, all-area and all-conference honors as a senior . . . honorable mention all-state as a junior, while earning first-team all-area and all-conference honors . . . second-team all-conference as a sophomore

High School Career

Three-year football letterman while playing tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker . . . team reached state championship game as a senior after reaching level 3 playoffs as a sophomore . . . team posted 13-1 record in senior season and 27-5 record over three seasons . . . as a senior recorded 46 receptions for 664 yards and eight touchdowns . . . on defense recorded 57 tackles, with 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks, three recovered fumbles, two forces fumbles and one interception, with two defensive touchdowns and two safeties . . . as a junior collected 19 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns, with 29 tackles (three tackles for loss) on defense . . . as a sophomore gained 99 yards on nine receptions, while recording 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and one interception . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and baseball as a prep.

Personal

Born 11/22/03

Civil Engineering major

Member of National Honor Society

Honor Roll for three years

Academic All-State

Parents are Jenny and Jason Ostrenga

High school coach was Brian Kaminski

CAEL VANDERBUSH #15 TE

High School Honors

Named as a Top 50 player in the state while earning all-conference honors as a senior . . . earned all-state and all-conference in Class 5AA as a junior

High School Career

Four-year football letterman as tight end and wide receiver . . . recorded 35 receptions for 736 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior . . . 44 receptions for 743 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, along with 422 yards on kickoff returns . . . also had 107 rushing yards and one touchdown and one touchdown pass . . . completed 36-58 pass attempts as a sophomore for 386 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 51 times for 353 yards and five touchdowns . . . passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, while recording 13 tackles on defense . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in basketball.

Personal