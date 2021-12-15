Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    A Closer Look at Iowa Football's '22 Class
    A Closer Look at Iowa Football's '22 Class

    Capsules of the Newest Hawkeyes
    Palatine (IL) WR Jacob Bostick. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    Capsules of the Newest Hawkeyes

    A closer look at Iowa's 2022 Recruiting Class 

    TJ HALL, JR. #6 DB

    Twitter: @TjHalljr1
    Instagram: @thalljr2

    High School Honors
    Earned all-conference and all-state honors as a senior, while being named team MVP and conference Specialist of the Year . . . earned all-conference honors as a sophomore

    High School Career
    Four-year football letterman while playing defensive back, wide receiver and quarterback and returning both kickoffs and punts . . . team won three straight league championships, while winning sectional title as a freshman and sophomore and regional title as a freshman . . . team posted four-year overall record of 41-5 and 17-1 conference mark . . . recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble as a senior, with 48 receptions for 805 yards and 10 touchdowns . . . as a junior passed for 361 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 46 times for 360 yards and seven touchdowns . . . three interceptions on defense for 120 yards, with one touchdown and 13 tackles . . . 22 receptions for 379 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore, with 35 tackles and one interception . . . 12 receptions for 194 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman, with five tackles on defense . . . team captain as a senior . . . also two-year basketball letterman as a prep.

    Personal

    • Born 4/26/04
    • Given name is Terrence Javaughn
    • Journalism/Communications major
    • Scholar Athlete and Honor Roll as a prep
    • Parents are Monique and Terrence Hall
    • High school coach was Anthony Goston

    KALEB JOHNSON #2 RB

    Twitter: @Kj_Superman2
    Instagram: @officialkalebb

    High School Honors
    Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference as a junior . . . honorable mention all-conference as a sophomore

    High School Career
    Three-year football letterman as running back . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . 155 rushing attempts for 1,004 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior . . . 114 carries for 786 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior . . . 878 yards and nine touchdowns on 141 rushing attempts as a sophomore . . . 140 rushing attempts for 631 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep.

    Personal

    • Born 8/14/03 in Cincinnati
    • Information Technology major
    • AP Scholar and Honor Roll student as a prep
    • Mother is Juanielle Finley and Grandfather is Jeffery Strader
    • High school coach was Nate Mahon

    JAZIUN PATTERSON #4 RB

    Twitter: @j4thegreat1
    Instagram: @1lil4_

    High School Honors
    Earned first-team all-county honors as a junior and sophomore

    High School Career
    Football and track letterman as a prep, helping prep football team earn four straight playoff appearances . . . prep team posted 10-3 record in senior year . . . 75 rushing attempts for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior . . . 63 rushing attempts for 700 yards and eight touchdowns as a junior . . . 550 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 53 attempts as a sophomore . . . rushed 26 times for 300 yards and five touchdowns as a freshman . . . three-year team captain.

    Personal

    • Born 12/10/03 in Boca Raton, Florida
    • Business major
    • Parents are Eddie Hill and Acey Patterson
    • High school coach was David Blackwell

    KOEN ENTRINGER #5 DB

    Twitter: @KoenEntringer
    Instagram: @koentringer

    High School Honors
    Earned first-team all-state, all-North, all-conference, and all-region honors as a senior . . . earned all-conference honors as a junior

    High School Career
    Two-year football letterman as defensive back and wide receiver . . . helped prep team reach state playoffs as a junior and senior . . . recorded 88 tackles as a senior, with three tackles for loss, 11 pass break-ups, two forced fumbles and one interception . . . 444 receiving yards and six touchdowns as a senior . . . team captain as a senior.

    Personal

    • Born 8/3/04
    • Business major
    • Parents are Korissa Entringer and Daniel Myers
    • High school coach was Kory Cioroch

    OLANDO TRADER #2 DB

    Twitter: @OlandoTrader
    Instagram: @olandotrader

    High School Honors
    Earned all-state, all-region and all-conference honors as a senior while being named conference MVP . . . earned all-region and all-conference honors as a junior . . . all-conference selection as a sophomore

    High School Career
    Played both cornerback and wide receiver as a prep . . . set high school record for receiving yards . . . three-year team captain.

    Personal

    • Born 10/3/03 in Liberia, Africa
    • Sports Science major
    • Member of prep Honor Roll
    • Parents are parents are Kristi and Eric Trader
    • High school coach was Scott Farley

    Brian Allen Jr. #21 DE

    Twitter: @BrianAllenJr21_
    Instagram: @brianallenjr21

    Hawk Item
    Missed majority of senior season due to injury.

    High School Honors
    Team captain as a senior defensive end

    High School Career
    Team posted a 5-4 record as a senior . . . as a junior recorded nine tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble . . . 19 tackles as a sophomore, with three tackles for loss and one sack and two pass break-ups . . . on offense recorded two pass receptions and one rushing touchdown . . . as a freshman collected 12 tackles, with four tackles for loss, four pass break-ups, two recovered fumbles and one forced fumble.

    LANDYN VAN KEKERIX #1 LB

    Twitter: @VanLandyn

    High School Honors
    Named Iowa Class 3A Player of the Year as a senior . . . first-team all-state and all-district as a senior . . . second-team all-state and first-team all-district as a junior

    High School Career
    Played both linebacker and wide receiver . . . helped prep team post 20-4 record over final two seasons, reaching state championship game as a senior and state semifinals as a junior . . . recorded 76 tackles and three sacks as a senior, along with 1,574 all-purpose yards and 36 total touchdowns . . . recorded 62 tackles as a junior, with 735 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns . . . 21 tackles as a sophomore . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and track as a prep

    Personal

    • Born 8/22/03
    • Business major
    • Parents are Erika and Scott Van Kekerix
    • High school coach was Cory Brandt

    XAVIER NWANKPA #1 DB

    Twitter: @xaviernwankpa01
    Instagram: @xaviernwankpa_

    High School Honors
    Named Adidas All-American and MaxPreps Iowa Player of the Year as a senior . . . earned Elite All-State honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and all-state as a sophomore, junior and senior . . . honorable mention all-conference as a freshman

    High School Career
    Four-year football letterman as defensive back . . . prep team won state championships as a senior after also reaching state championship game as a junior . . . state qualifier as a sophomore after reaching state semifinals as a freshman . . . prep team posted four-year record of 35-10, with just two losses over final two seasons . . . recorded 26 tackles and four interceptions as a senior, with 845 all-purpose yards . . . 41 tackles as a junior, with six interceptions and two touchdowns, and 794 all-purpose yards . . . 51.5 tackles as a sophomore, with three interceptions and one touchdown, with 494 all-purpose yards . . . 20 tackles to go with three interceptions and one touchdown return as a freshman . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in track and baseball as a prep.

    Personal

    • Born 12/8/03
    • Sport Management major
    • Earned academic recognition all four years as a prep
    • Parents are Amy Erickson and Frank Nwankp
    • High school coach was Brad Zelenovich

    CADEN CRAWFORD #5 DL

    Twitter: @CadenCrawford0
    Instagram: @caden.w.crawford

    High School Honors
    Earned first-team Class 4A all-state honors as a senior . . . first-team all-conference and conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior . . . honorable mention all-state and first-team all-conference linebacker as a junior, while earning honorable mention all-conference honors at quarterback . . . honorable mention all-conference linebacker as a sophomore

    High School Career
    Three-year football letterman as linebacker and quarterback . . . 103 tackles as a senior, including 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one recovered fumble and one interception . . . on offense passed for 526 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 247 yards and four touchdowns . . . 78 tackles as a junior, with 18 tackles for loss, four sacks and five forced fumbles . . . passed for 1,089 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior, while rushing for 251 yards and eight touchdowns . . . recorded 64 tackles as a sophomore, with 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and two recovered fumbles . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered in basketball, powerlifting and track as a prep . . . earned second-team all-conference honors in basketball as a junior . . . runner-up in state powerlifting in 242-pound weight class as a junior . . . state powerlifting qualifier as a sophomore . . . state track qualifier in discus as a junior.

    Personal

    • Born 12/30/03
    • Business major
    • Parents are Tasha and Lynn Crawford
    • High school coach was Dylan Brown

    CARSON MAY #3 QB

    Twitter: @CarsonMay_3
    Instagram: @carson3may

    High School Honors
    Named to Newsok Super 30 as a senior while earning all-state honors . . . earned first-team Class 2A all-state honors as a senior, while being named Oklahoma Class 2A Player of the Year

    High School Career
    Four-year football letterman in leading prep team to four-year record of 38-11 record and four consecutive playoff appearances . . . passed for 8,549 yards and 107 touchdowns during prep career . . . completed 198-308 passes for 3,082 yards and 37 touchdowns as a senior, with four interceptions . . . rushed for 466 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior . . . as a junior completed 220-366 pass attempts for 3,020 yards, with 26 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 650 yards and 14 touchdowns . . . completed 169-258 attempts for 2,317 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore, with seven interceptions . . . rushed for 250 yards and five touchdowns . . . completed 7-15 pass attempts for 130 yards and two touchdowns as a freshman . . . team captain as a senior . . . also lettered four years in basketball.

    Personal

    • Born 5/27/03
    • Sports Management major
    • Principal Honor Roll as a prep
    • Parents are Lori and Shane May
    • High school coach was Dave Martin

    KALE KROGH #79 OL

    Instagram: @kale.krogh

    High School Honors
    Named to Iowa Elite Team and earned second-team all-state honors as a senior . . . second-team all-state and first-team all-district as a junior . . . first-team all-district as a sophomore

    High School Career
    Three-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . helped prep team advance to playoffs as a junior and senior . . . 13 tackles as a senior, with two tackles for loss . . . 31 tackles as a junior with two tackles for loss and two sacks . . . 27.5 tackles as a sophomore, with five tackles for loss and one sack . . . team captain as junior and senior . . . also competed in basketball, track and wrestling as a prep . . . holds basketball school record with 11 blocked shots in a game . . . earned all-district honors in basketball as a sophomore and junior.

    Personal

    • Born 9/19/03
    • Human Physiology major
    • Academic All-Conference
    • Parents are parents are Teri and Kyle Krogh
    • High school coaches were Kyle Howard and Corey Vespestad

    JACOB BOSTICK #1 WR

    Twitter: @JacobBostick5
    Instagram: @jacob_bostick

    Hawk Item
    Played just four games as a senior due to injury.

    High School Honors
    Earned all-conference and all-area honors as a junior, along with being named offensive and team MVP.

    High School Career
    Three-year football letterman . . . helped prep team win conference title as a senior, while advancing to state playoffs as a sophomore and senior . . . scored three touchdowns in four games as a senior before being injured . . . as a junior recorded 31 receptions for 451 yards and nine touchdowns . . . only reception as a sophomore resulted in a touchdown . . . also lettered in basketball and track as a prep . . . earned conference triple jump title.

    Personal

    • Born 2/8/04 in Akron, Ohio
    • Open major
    • Three-time Honor Roll student
    • Parents are Courtney and Josh Bostick
    • High school coach was Corey Olson

    JAYDEN MONTGOMERY #2 LB

    Twitter: @JaydenMontgo02
    Instagram: @jayden._.montgomery

    Hawk Item
    Missed majority of senior season due to injury.

    High School Honors
    Earned unanimous first-team all-conference and all-region honors as a junior . . . first-team all-conference as a sophomore . . . honorable mention all-conference as a freshman

    High School Career
    Four-year football letterman as linebacker and running back . . . helped prep team reach playoffs four straight seasons, reaching state championship game as a sophomore . . . recorded five tackles and one tackle for loss as a senior . . . 72 tackles as a junior, with 10 tackles for loss and two sacks, while scoring two touchdowns . . . 127 tackles as a sophomore, with 11 tackles for loss and three sacks, while also scoring six touchdowns . . . 77 tackles as a freshman, with three tackles for loss and one sack . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . also competed in track and basketball as a prep.

    Personal

    • Born 2/26/04
    • Open major
    • Member of High Honor Roll four straight years
    • National Honor Society
    • Parents are Natalie and Jerry Montgomery
    • Mother Natalie played volleyball at Iowa
    • Father Jerry played football at Iowa and currently is a member of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff
    • High school coach was Gary Westerman

    JACK DOTZLER #74 OL

    Twitter: @jack_dotzler
    Instagram: @jdotzler_44

    Hawk Item
    Missed majority of senior season due to injury.

    High School Honors
    Earned unanimous first-team all-state honors as a junior, along with earning first-team all-region honors and being named Offensive Lineman of the Year.

    High School Career
    Three-year football letterman as offensive tackle and defensive end . . . prep team won state championship as a senior and posted four-year record of 41-2, not losing a game during junior (6-0) and senior seasons (14-0) . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned three letters in basketball as a prep.

    Personal

    • Born 3/27/04
    • Finance and accounting major
    • Earned Academic All-State recognition and was member of Superior Honor Roll
    • Parents are Katie and Jeff Dotzler
    • High school coach was Pat Rice

    Aaron Graves #68 DL

    Instagram: @aarongraves9857

    High School Honors
    Named to Adidas All-America, Elite All-State team and Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior . . . Adidas All-American and Elite All-State as a junior . . . earned first-team all-state and all-district honors as a senior, along with being named district defensive MVP and Class 2A Hog of the Game in state championship contest . . . first-team all-state and all-district as a junior and sophomore . . . named district defensive MVP as a junior and district lineman MVP as a sophomore . . . third-team all-state and first-team all-district as a freshman

    High School Career
    Four-year football letterman as offensive and defensive lineman . . . helped prep team win state title as a senior after reaching state quarterfinals as a freshman and junior . . . posted a 22-2 record over last two prep seasons . . . holds school record for sacks in a game and career, along with career tackles . . . also holds school marks for longest punt and best punting average . . . 63 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks . . . recorded 10 sacks as a junior . . . 8.5 sacks as a sophomore . . . 67 tackles as a freshman, including 15 tackles for loss and 11 sacks . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball, wrestling and track as a prep.

    ADDISON OSTRENGA #7 TE

    Twitter: @AddisonOstrenga
    Instagram: @addison_ostrenga7

    High School Honors
    Earned first-team all-state, all-area and all-conference honors as a senior . . . honorable mention all-state as a junior, while earning first-team all-area and all-conference honors . . . second-team all-conference as a sophomore

    High School Career
    Three-year football letterman while playing tight end, wide receiver and outside linebacker . . . team reached state championship game as a senior after reaching level 3 playoffs as a sophomore . . . team posted 13-1 record in senior season and 27-5 record over three seasons . . . as a senior recorded 46 receptions for 664 yards and eight touchdowns . . . on defense recorded 57 tackles, with 17 tackles for loss and nine sacks, three recovered fumbles, two forces fumbles and one interception, with two defensive touchdowns and two safeties . . . as a junior collected 19 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns, with 29 tackles (three tackles for loss) on defense . . . as a sophomore gained 99 yards on nine receptions, while recording 68 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four sacks, four fumble recoveries and one interception . . . team captain as a senior . . . also competed in basketball and baseball as a prep.

    Personal

    • Born 11/22/03
    • Civil Engineering major
    • Member of National Honor Society
    • Honor Roll for three years
    • Academic All-State
    • Parents are Jenny and Jason Ostrenga
    • High school coach was Brian Kaminski

    CAEL VANDERBUSH #15 TE

    Twitter: @CaelVanderbush
    Instagram: @caelvanderbush

    High School Honors
    Named as a Top 50 player in the state while earning all-conference honors as a senior . . . earned all-state and all-conference in Class 5AA as a junior

    High School Career
    Four-year football letterman as tight end and wide receiver . . . recorded 35 receptions for 736 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior . . . 44 receptions for 743 yards and six touchdowns as a junior, along with 422 yards on kickoff returns . . . also had 107 rushing yards and one touchdown and one touchdown pass . . . completed 36-58 pass attempts as a sophomore for 386 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 51 times for 353 yards and five touchdowns . . . passed for 320 yards and three touchdowns as a freshman, while recording 13 tackles on defense . . . team captain as a senior . . . also earned four letters in basketball.

    Personal

    • Born 10/2/02
    • Finance/Business major
    • Parents are Audra and Randy Vanderbush
    • High school coach was Brian Woodard

