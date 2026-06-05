Iowa Football Recruiting Heating Up, Four-Star Defensive Back to Visit

It's about to be summertime in Iowa. That humidity, the sun - it can be unforgiving. It gets hot.



Just as the heat in Iowa is turning up as the summer months grind on, the Iowa Hawkeyes have turned up the heat on the recruiting trail, getting in the pursuit of some talented recruits.



Iowa, a factory and pipeline of defensive backs to the NFL, is in pursuit of another talented one as it will welcome four-star defensive back Daniel Yebit to campus in an effort to continue reloading Phil Parker's secondary for years to come.

Four-star defensive back Daniel Yebit visiting the Iowa Hawkeyes

Daniel Yebit, a four-star recruit in the class of 2027, is a product of Yukon High School in Yukon, Oklahoma. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, he has earned high marks as a recruit.



Yebit currently sits as the No. 5 recruit out of Oklahoma, the No. 18 cornerback in the class of 2027, and the No. 144 overall recruit in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Four-star CB Daniel Yebit will make an official visit with the Iowa Hawkeyes this weekend @DYebit https://t.co/zqhQoJJcU1 — Blair Sanderson (@BlairASanderson) June 4, 2026

Daniel Yebit comes from a track background, making him a multi-sport athlete in high school, a key attribute that the Iowa Hawkeyes have long enjoyed in recruits under head coach Kirk Ferentz.



In high school, Yebit has competed in the high jump, long jump, and 200-meter as a track athlete. His 2025 football season saw him compile 37 tackles, three tackles for loss, and four interceptions, while catching 43 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns.

Yebit, a versatile player in high school, has seen snaps at cornerback and safety as well as on the offensive side of the ball. He shows natural ball skills to go up and make a play on a contested ball, which is something Phil Parker's defensive backs have done well at creating turnovers.



His offer list is long and contains some big programs such as Minnesota, Arizona State, Arkansas, rival Iowa State, Kansas State, Maryland, Missouri, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and Wisconsin, among others.

Daniel Yebit's fit at Iowa

Yebit's film shows a lankier athlete who can play in space and rely on his speed and athleticism to make plays. He has a lot of talent that is innate, which fits in well with Iowa's defensive back history.



At Iowa, Yebit could project as a cornerback with a similar skill set to T.J. Hall or Deshaun Lee, two long-term, consistent starters who provide length in the secondary.