Phil Parker's Reputation On Full Display With Iowa Football's Revamped Secondary

Talk about a right-hand man. Phil Parker is the definition of that to Kirk Ferentz, the Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach.



Parker, Iowa's defensive coordinator, has been with Ferentz every step of the way since joining the program in 1999 as the defensive backs coach.



Nearly three decades later, Phil Parker is the defensive coordinator and mastermind behind one of the nation's top defenses with a reputation that precedes him.

Phil Parker's Defensive Success

Phil Parker has done what many have failed to do: be consistently great year after year.



A lot of coaches find success due to a recruiting class hitting or some key guys stepping up, but Parker has done it, class after class, and shows no signs of slowing down.



A lot of that success starts with the work he does with Iowa's secondary, where he is also the defensive backs coach.

The proof is in the pudding over the last decade with the secondary's success. The Hawkeyes are a turnover machine, and it shows in the interception totals. Since 2017, Iowa has recorded at least 10 interceptions per year, for an average of 15.67 interceptions per year.

The development is impossible to ignore, as well. Iowa's recent run of defensive backs to the NFL includes Desmond King, Josh Jackson, Amani Hooker, Geno Stone, Michael Ojemudia, Dane Belton, Riley Moss, Cooper DeJean and TJ Hall.

Iowa's 2026 Secondary

Even with some new talents coming in, this group is expected to be a top unit in the nation, with CBS Sports slotting Iowa as the No. 6 secondary in all of college football.



Phil Parker is doing it differently this year, though. He has the recruits he has brought in and developed in Zach Lutmer, a name to get familiar with before he erupts on the national stage, and Deshaun Lee, a proven Big Ten starter.

Jaylen Watson, another homegrown Hawkeye, figures to be a significant contributor for Iowa at cornerback when Lutmer moves around the defense.



What Parker did this year was play in the transfer portal. Rather than leaving question marks or forcing young, unproven talent onto the field against high-powered Big Ten offenses, he went out and brought in instant starters.

Tyler Brown, the James Madison transfer, brings College Football Playoff experience, while Anthony Hawkins, who is incredibly long, started for Villanova last year.



What's so impressive about Phil Parker is not just his ability to succeed every year, which he has proven, but his willingness to adapt and change and use the modern rules of college football to his advantage.



Phil Parker's reputation is more than just a defensive wizard. It's a coach willing to grow, change, and find success in every avenue possible.