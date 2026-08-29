Iowa Football Legacy Recruit Ready to Make His Mark With the Hawkeyes

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the Iowa Hawkeyes prefer to go with the known entity and keep things familiar. It's been one of the mantras under Kirk Ferentz.



His sons played and coached for Iowa, current defensive lineman Iose Epenesa is following in the footsteps of former Iowa star A.J. Epenesa, and now, another Iowa family is looking to continue that legacy through recruiting.



Iowa is continuing to build its 2027 recruiting class, and one key prospect in that class who has committed to the Hawkeyes is Jaxx DeJean, the younger brother of Iowa legend Cooper DeJean.

Jaxx DeJean is committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes

Over the summer, Iowa Hawkeyes were loading up in the recruiting world. Iowa had some big prospects on campus for official visits, including Jaxx DeJean.



After committing to Iowa in December of 2025, DeJean was in Iowa City over the summer for an official visit and left no doubt about his commitment, taking to his X account to highlight the weekend while using the hashtag "committed."

There weren't too many questions about Jaxx DeJean and his commitment to Iowa with it coming six months ago, but the affirmation lets Iowa fans know the next DeJean is staying home in the state and will be in Iowa City in due time.

Jaxx DeJean's Recruiting Profile

A local product of Odebolt-Arthur High School in Odebolt, Iowa, Jaxx DeJean comes to Iowa as a three-star recruit in the class of 2027. He is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in Iowa, the No. 33 overall athlete, and the No. 488 overall recruit in the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.



While his older brother Cooper had just two FBS offers, Iowa and Iowa State, Jaxx DeJean chose the Hawkeyes over a longer list of choices.



He had offers from Kansas State, the Michigan Wolverines, UAB, and UNLV, but chose to be a Hawkeye.

One area where Jaxx is just like Cooper is the multi-sport background. He doesn't just play other sports, either, but excels. Jaxx DeJean plays basketball (12.7 points per game), baseball (hit .404), and runs track and field.



Where he projects at Iowa remains a bit of a mystery as he continues to come into his own profile, but this past season saw him catch 36 passes for 461yards, run for 207 yards, and throw for 149 yards, while bringing in three interceptions on defense.



DeJean opens up his senior season on August 28, when he goes on the road to take on Ridge View High School.