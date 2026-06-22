Iowa Football Recruiting Misses on Barrett Kitrell, Commits to Big Ten Rival

Recruiting - it can give, and it can take. Such is the world of college football and luring 18-year-old talents to your program in an era where things can flip in minutes or hours.



The Iowa Hawkeyes lost on one recruit they were in hot pursuit of, which happens. That isn't the worst of it.



Losing out on a talented recruit happens to every team. Losing out on a talented recruit to arguably your most bitter conference rival is another story that stings a bit more.



That is the case today for the Hawkeyes, who missed out on an offensive lineman, a position they have been dominant in throughout the 2020s.

Three-star OL Barrett Kitrell commits to Nebraska Cornhuskers

While Iowa doesn't lose to Nebraska on the field very often, which is evidenced by winning 10 of the last 11 matchups, the Cornhuskers got one in the win column in the recruiting world.



Three-star offensive lineman Barrett Kitrell committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers after having Iowa in the mix until the bitter end. The commitment comes after recent visits to both Lincoln, Nebraska, and Iowa City, Iowa.



"100% committed to the University of Nebraska!!!" Barrett Kitrell posted to his X account to announce his commitment.

100% committed to the University of Nebraska!!! 🔴⚪️



All glory to my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!!! @AGBluejayFball @HuskerFootball @GeepWade pic.twitter.com/ZwYB6RuXK8 — Barrett Kitrell (@BarrettK54) June 22, 2026

Barrett Kitrell is a three-star recruit in the class of 2027. Coming from Ashland, Nebraska, he is choosing to stay in-state with the Cornhuskers.



Kitrell, a product of Ashland-Greenwood High School, is the No. 4 recruit in Nebraska, the No. 41 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 628 player in the class of 2027, per 247Sports Composite rankings.



Along with Iowa and Nebraska, he held offers from a bevvy of programs including Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, and Tennessee.



Nebraska was able to keep Kitrell home, but not after Iowa and offensive line coach George Barnett made a serious effort at bringing him to Iowa City.

What Does the Loss of Kitrell Mean For Iowa's 2027 Recruiting Class

Despite missing Barrett Kitrell, Iowa's 2027 recruiting class is growing. With 13 commits at the moment, the Hawkeyes' class is ranked No. 53 in the nation.



Other offensive linemen in Iowa's class include Reilly Newman and Nate Brenneman. The Hawkeyes have been a pipeline for NFL development on the offensive line, which is a recruiting pitch in itself that could lead to more commits in the trenches.



The Hawkeyes' recent recruiting pickups for the class of 2027 in June have been cornerback Jonathan Harris, running back Keyon Thomas, and defensive lineman Bariyus Allen.