Iowa Football's Inexperience Could Be a Future Blessing in Disguise

This isn't going to be an Iowa Hawkeyes team that is rolling out a lineup of returning starters and names fans are largely familiar with to start the 2026 season.



Offensively, Iowa lost its quarterback, three contributing wide receivers, and three starting lineman. On defense, the Hawkeyes lost three defensive linemen, two linebackers, and three pieces of its secondary.



Replacing that is a lot to ask. It is a ton of production to find from players who will be experiencing their first snaps in the Big Ten.

Iowa is among the bottom of college football in returning production

Hand in hand with losing production across the board on both sides of the ball comes a lack of overall game experience and snap counts.



Entering 2026, Iowa is sitting at No. 110 in all of college football with 11,779 snap counts coming back.

The Hawkeyes are No. 101 (6,784) in offensive snaps returning and No. 116 (4,995) in defensive snap counts returning. The numbers provide the evidence needed to really highlight how much Iowa has to replace.

How Iowa's inexperience could be a blessing in disguise

College football has turned into a "win now" game with minimal thought or care for what the future looks like. Except at Iowa. The Hawkeyes hang onto the idea of developing talent and letting it bloom.



While Iowa still could shock people in 2026 due to being undervalued in the College Football Playoff lens, the 2027 season could be set up for the Hawkeyes to push their chips all in.

Iowa is going to have a quarterback, be it Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown, with minimal game experience starting this year. No one likes the thought of a year spent on development, but what better way to learn?

Defensively, Iowa shouldn't experience a huge falloff. Phil Parker just doesn't let that happen. This 2026 unit should be solid at worst, but a 2027 lineup with a year of cohesion could turn things up a notch.

In no way, shape, or form should Iowa punt (pun very much intended) on the 2026 season. It's college football, and Indiana just won a national championship. Quite literally anything is possible.



But if 2026 goes just okay or sees some growing pains, this experience for the newer faces could prime Iowa for a 2027 run that they are overdue for.

Kirk Ferentz is under contract through the 2029 season and is as spry as ever. He isn't going anywhere. So, with the new faces, get used to them, and remember that this season could be a springboard to big things.