Iowa Football Report Card: Hawkeyes Passed The Easy Stuff, Honors Classes Next

Alright, then. The Iowa Hawkeyes might just be more than an elite defense and offense looking to find points anywhere it can. This team might be ready to take the next step, and the nonconference slate proved it.



Iowa handled business against Northern Iowa and Northern Illinois, while finding a way against Iowa State in the Cy-Hawk game, which is never a true tell for either team. Up next? The Big Ten awaits, with no time to ease into things as the Michigan Wolverines are staring back at them next weekend.

Offense

Offense Grade: A



What more can you say about the Iowa offense today? It did everything it wanted to do all day long, as one would hope against an opponent like this.



Iowa rumbled for 422 yards on the ground on 41 carries, which is an outstanding 10.3 yards per carry, with six rushing touchdowns to boot.



To make things even better, Hank Brown was 12-for-12 for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Is it possible Iowa has a quarterback and a ground game? It just might be.

Defense

Defense Grade: A



I knew Iowa's defense was good, and today furthered that belief. Iowa held Northern Iowa to 155 total yards on the day, which saw them limit the Panthers to just 14-for-33 through the air, as the secondary shined with two interceptions.



On the ground, Iowa limited Northern Iowa to 53 yards on 25 carries, continuing the elite rushing defense they have had through three games.

Special Teams

Special Teams Grade: A



This unit was rarely called upon, which is the best thing you can say about special teams in a blowout. Caden Buhr did miss an extra point, which is the only ding for this unit on the day.



Otherwise, Boston Everitt continued his strong showing in the punt game, while Evan James seems to have taken over punt return duties and did a strong job doing so.

Coaching

Coaching Grade: A



It's simple, really. The coaching staff had Iowa ready to go without any sort of slow start or hesitation after a big-time emotional Cy-Hawk win. That's what you want to see against an opponent like this. Don't overthink Kirk Ferentz.

Overall

Overall Grade: A



This game is a good grade, but also hard to grade. Iowa did what everyone expected it to do. It's a strong showing in a game that the Hawkeyes were expected to dominate. It's no more and no less.