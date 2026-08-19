Iowa Football's 2026 Schedule is Loaded With Quarterback Star Power

Phil Parker, the Iowa Hawkeyes' magician of a defensive coordinator, is going to need one of his best acts yet in 2026.



The Iowa football schedule this year sees a gauntlet of quarterback star power coming at them week after week through the first half of the season.



Five of Iowa's first seven opponents boast signal callers demanding that the Hawkeyes be disciplined in both pass coverage and quarterback containment, as traditional pocket passers and dual-threat talents are on the slate.

Jaylon Raynor, Iowa State

Iowa State quarterback Jaylen Raynor (1) runs with the ball during Spring football at Jack Trice Stadium on April 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming to rival Iowa State via the transfer portal is the dual-threat talent Jaylen Raynor. In three years at Arkansas State, Raynor put up some big numbers, throwing for 8,694 yards and 52 touchdowns, while adding 1,183 yards and 15 more scores on the ground.



This game in Week 2, Iowa has to be ready for Raynor's legs. The Hawkeyes defense will likely be the fastest and best he has seen in his career, which is good and bad. The passing attack may be slow, but Raynor could tuck and run quickly if Iowa isn't ready.

Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Dec 31, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) looks to throw against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Was Bryce Young elite in 2025? No. Are the talents there for him to be elite? Unquestionably, yes. He struggled at times last year, throwing for 2,428 yards but just 11 touchdowns to nine interceptions, while completing only 60.3% of his passes.



Being at home in the Big House in the Big Ten opener in Week 3, Underwood has the luxury of a home crowd, but could be tested by Iowa's defense if the Hawkeyes linger in the second half of this game.

Julian Sayin, Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs with the ball during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Is Julian Sayin what makes Ohio State go? Or the wideouts? The truth lies somewhere in between those stances. Regardless, Sayin lit up opponents for 3,694 yards and 33 touchdowns last year.



He comes to Kinnick Stadium this year in Week 4 and will have a full arsenal of weaponry at the wide receiver position. This is going to be the best offense Iowa sees this year. Fortunately, Sayin won't hurt them too much on the ground, allowing an immense focus on the passing attack.

Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Demond Williams Jr. presents the highest ceiling of a quarterback liable to light up the Iowa defense. He has Big Ten experience from last year, which saw the Huskies' quarterback go for 3,065 yards through the air, 611 yards on the ground, and 31 total touchdowns.



This game is at Washington on a Friday night in Week 5 after Michigan and Ohio State. It is going to be a hostile environment Iowa is walking into. If Williams gets things going early, Iowa could be in for a long night with his elusiveness and arm talent.

Drake Lindsey, Minnesota

Nov 22, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) scans the field against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

In an already strong quarterback class, Drake Lindsey is getting first-round NFL buzz. At 6-foot-5, Lindsey is much less of a threat to hurt Iowa on the ground. He had -119 rushing yards last year.



Where he excels is dropping back and slinging it like an old-school NFL-style quarterback. He showed talent at times last year, but ended the year with 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns to go with a pedestrian 63.2% completion percentage.



Iowa held Lindsey to 16-28 for 109 yards and three interceptions last year, his worst showing of 2025. Iowa has the luxury of a bye before this game to prepare for Lindsey and Minnesota in Week 7.