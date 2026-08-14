Predicting Every Score on Iowa Football's 2026 Schedule

Another year of Iowa football is on the way, and it sees a slate set up with the usual tough Big Ten matchups and some winnable games for the Hawkeyes.



Kirk Ferentz is entering his 28th year as the head coach of the Iowa Hawkeyes, and in a bit of a rarity, this team is going to be seeing a lot of new faces starting. It begs the question whether Iowa can infuse new talent into the lineup and succeed or will succumb to its youth.



With fall camp underway, let's dig into each game of Iowa's slate and predict how it shakes out on the scoreboard.

Week 1: Iowa 27, Northern Illinois 7

It's not a blowout in terms of what you will see around the nation in Week 1, but it's a comfortable, cruise-control win for the Hawkeyes, who rely on defense to win this game. Iowa starts a bit slow on offense, bogs down for a couple of field goals, but picks up the rather forgettable win.

Week 2: Iowa 30, Iowa State 13

Iowa State Cyclones wide receiver Jayden Higgins (9) runs with the ball after making a catch around Iowa Hawkeyes's defensive back TJ Hall (2) during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk series at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last seven Cy-Hawk games have been decided by 10 points or fewer. I firmly believe that changes this year. It's not as much Iowa as it is Iowa State and the complete rebuild the Cyclones are undergoing. Toss in Iowa wants to end a two-game skid, and it's at night in Kinnick, and Iowa handles this one.

Week 3: Iowa 38, Northern Iowa 3

This is exactly what a final tune-up game should be. Iowa should work out some stuff offensively, find a groove on defense, and have this thing wrapped up by halftime against an in-state FCS team bravely coming to Kinnick Stadium.

Week 4: Michigan 20, Iowa 16

I want to take Iowa here, I really do, but this is a brutal spot to draw Michigan. If this were about three weeks later, flip these scores. I do think the offenses in this game will be stuck in mud a bit, but Iowa's will have a harder time getting things going against the Wolverines, who will be very physical under Kyle Whittingham in his first year as their new head coach.

Week 5: Ohio State 28, Iowa 17

Iowa rarely gets blown out at home against highly-ranked teams. Look at Indiana and Oregon last year. I think Iowa drags this game to halftime as a one-score game. The thing is, Ohio State is a matter of when, not if, they find a way to score with their offensive weapons.

Week 6: Iowa 24, Washington 21

Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson (2) carries the ball downfield against Washington Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa, with its back against the wall, is a very, very dangerous team. Iowa, being doubted with its back against the wall on the road, is even more ready to strike. That's what I think happens here. Time and time again, Iowa has responded after consecutive losses by punching back. The Hawkeyes show fight here.

Week 7: BYE

This bye could not come at a better time. Iowa will have gone through a gauntlet and desperately will need some much-needed rest before a six-game stretch of games that could see Iowa favored.

Week 8: Iowa 31, Minnesota 17

Iowa heads to Minnesota this year, which is a task in itself, but having the bye week to get ready for the Floyd of Rosedale couldn't be better. Iowa has owned Minnesota in recent years, which is why I see no reason that changes in 2026.

Week 9: Iowa 27, Wisconsin 20

Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Xavier Williams (26) runs the ball in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wisconsin is going to be a bit better than last year, when Iowa bludgeoned them at Camp Randall. Still, this game is at Kinnick on Halloween, which should have a revved-up crowd for this rivalry. The Badgers keep things close, but Iowa keeps its hold on this rivalry.

Week 10: Iowa 17, Northwestern 13

This game is going to be a boxing match played in the mud in Evanston. Northwestern is going to be scrappy this year and always gives Iowa a good run. This is sandwiched in between some other winnable games, but Iowa can't overlook the Wildcats.

Week 11: Iowa 35, Purdue 13

Purdue is coming to Kinnick Stadium. Purdue is 3-21 over the last two years with an 0-18 mark in Big Ten play. Iowa, with ease. Next.

Week 12: Iowa 20, Illinois 17

This game scares me for the Hawkeyes if things are going well. This is going to be the test more than any other. Illinois is going to be just as physical as Iowa and turn this into a boxing match. On the road makes this even tougher. If Iowa can handle business before this game, the Hawkeyes will know what's at stake. Locking in will be the question.

Week 13: Iowa 21, Nebraska 17

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) scores a touchdown as tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This won't be a repeat of 2025, when Iowa walked all over the Cornhuskers in Lincoln. That said, Iowa owns this rivalry, and it isn't particularly close over the last decade.



I like this game coming back to Iowa City, which is the difference for me. The Hawkeyes find another way, yet again, to pull it out late over Nebraska with a touchdown as the clock nears zero.