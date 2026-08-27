Black? Gold? Alternates? Predicting Iowa Football's 2026 Uniform Schedule
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Some things in college football are so iconic that change isn't necessary. The classic black and gold color scheme with the unmistakable Tigerhawk logo is just that for the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Iowa has its uniforms, and it rarely strays from the classic black and yellow combination at home, with a simple swap to a white top on the road. The helmets, though, those stay.
Those rarely get changed, and honestly, there is no need to. For context, Iowa's last alternates (aside from the black pants) came in 2023, when they went yellow tops.
You turn on the television, see Iowa, and you know exactly who they are. But every once in a while, the Hawkeyes will get creative. The 2026 season might have a chance to see some alternates appear.
Week 1: Northern Illinois Huskies
It's the season-opener at Kinnick Stadium. There's no debate here. Iowa is going to go with its classic home look to start 2026. End of story. Why waste an alternate or shake it up here?
Week 2: Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State may like to change its uniforms every week with red, yellow, white, and black all making appearances, but Iowa is going to stick to its true colors for the Cy-Hawk inside Kinnick Stadium under the lights, making these pop even more.
Week 3: Northern Iowa Panthers
This is Iowa's final tune-up before Big Ten play starts. This game needs to be no-frills, clean, and business-like. Expect the uniforms to be as standard as it gets.
Week 4: Michigan Wolverines
Iowa and Michigan have played four times since 2020, yet none have been in Ann Arbor. This is Iowa's first trip to Michigan since 2019. This is a massive game for Iowa, and the traditional road whites make their first appearance.
Week 5: Ohio State Buckeyes
At worst, Iowa should be 3-1 entering this game, and 4-0 at best. They won't pull out the 2017 alternates from when the Hawkeyes dismantled Ohio State, but I think this is the spot Iowa tries to have lightning strike twice with alternates.
Yellow tops? The banana peel uniforms? A new all-black look?
Week 6: Washington Huskies
It's a short week road trip out to Washington for a Friday night game, and I think that's enough to see Iowa shake it up. Iowa has gone black pants with white jerseys just once before, but this could be an opportunity to break them out for a unique night game.
Week 7: Bye
Week 8: Minnesota Golden Gophers
When Iowa has hosted Minnesota, it has been a spot for Iowa to change it up with all blacks or the inverted yellow top, as they did a few years back. On the road, the Hawkeyes keep it simple out of the bye with the white tops and gold bottoms.
Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers
This is an easy one. It's Halloween! Iowa has had great success when it has broken out the all-black look, which includes a recent win over Wisconsin in 2022. Expect Iowa to pull the same card on Halloween, possibly even getting the fans in all-black too.
Week 10: Northwestern Wildcats
On the road at Northwestern is as old-school Big Ten West as it gets. This game should be rainy, gross, and cloudy, with Iowa's standard road uniforms providing the only pop of color with the yellow bottoms.
Week 11: Purdue Boilermakers
This could be a second game Iowa pulls out the all-black uniforms. What I do expect is to see the American flag Tigerhawk. Iowa has donned this version for a while around Veterans Day, which falls on the Wednesday before this one.
Week 12: Illinois Fighting Illini
A late-season, physical Big Ten game calls for things to be traditional. Iowa rarely shakes it up on the road, and I don't expect anything to change for this one against the Illini.
Week 13: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Last time Iowa hosted Nebraska, the Hawkeyes went with the all-black look against their rival. It was an incredibly sharp look contrasting against Nebraska's red and white. This time around, my gut says we see Iowa finish the season in the standard home unis.
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Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.Follow rileydonald7