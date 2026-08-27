Black? Gold? Alternates? Predicting Iowa Football's 2026 Uniform Schedule

Some things in college football are so iconic that change isn't necessary. The classic black and gold color scheme with the unmistakable Tigerhawk logo is just that for the Iowa Hawkeyes.



Iowa has its uniforms, and it rarely strays from the classic black and yellow combination at home, with a simple swap to a white top on the road. The helmets, though, those stay.



Those rarely get changed, and honestly, there is no need to. For context, Iowa's last alternates (aside from the black pants) came in 2023, when they went yellow tops.



You turn on the television, see Iowa, and you know exactly who they are. But every once in a while, the Hawkeyes will get creative. The 2026 season might have a chance to see some alternates appear.

Week 1: Northern Illinois Huskies

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) rolls out to throws a pass against the Michigan State Spartans during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's the season-opener at Kinnick Stadium. There's no debate here. Iowa is going to go with its classic home look to start 2026. End of story. Why waste an alternate or shake it up here?

Week 2: Iowa State Cyclones

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell warms up before a game against Northwestern, Oct. 29, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. Syndication Hawkcentral | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Iowa State may like to change its uniforms every week with red, yellow, white, and black all making appearances, but Iowa is going to stick to its true colors for the Cy-Hawk inside Kinnick Stadium under the lights, making these pop even more.

Week 3: Northern Iowa Panthers

Oct 16, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Sam LaPorta (84) in action against the Purdue Boilermakers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This is Iowa's final tune-up before Big Ten play starts. This game needs to be no-frills, clean, and business-like. Expect the uniforms to be as standard as it gets.

Week 4: Michigan Wolverines

Oct 5, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Iowa and Michigan have played four times since 2020, yet none have been in Ann Arbor. This is Iowa's first trip to Michigan since 2019. This is a massive game for Iowa, and the traditional road whites make their first appearance.

Week 5: Ohio State Buckeyes

Nov 4, 2017; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Josey Jewell (43) looks on during the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa won 55-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At worst, Iowa should be 3-1 entering this game, and 4-0 at best. They won't pull out the 2017 alternates from when the Hawkeyes dismantled Ohio State, but I think this is the spot Iowa tries to have lightning strike twice with alternates.



Yellow tops? The banana peel uniforms? A new all-black look?

Week 6: Washington Huskies

Sep 23, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill (10) drops back in the pocket during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Iowa 31-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It's a short week road trip out to Washington for a Friday night game, and I think that's enough to see Iowa shake it up. Iowa has gone black pants with white jerseys just once before, but this could be an opportunity to break them out for a unique night game.

Week 7: Bye

Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz smiles during a spring NCAA college football practice, Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the University of Iowa Indoor Practice Facility in Iowa City, Iowa. 220329 Iowa Spring Fb 045 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Week 8: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Sep 21, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Kaleb Johnson (2) runs the ball resulting in a touchdown as Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson (16) defends during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When Iowa has hosted Minnesota, it has been a spot for Iowa to change it up with all blacks or the inverted yellow top, as they did a few years back. On the road, the Hawkeyes keep it simple out of the bye with the white tops and gold bottoms.

Week 9: Wisconsin Badgers

Nov 16, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) and linebacker Kristian Welch (34) and punter Colten Rastetter (7) enter the field at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

This is an easy one. It's Halloween! Iowa has had great success when it has broken out the all-black look, which includes a recent win over Wisconsin in 2022. Expect Iowa to pull the same card on Halloween, possibly even getting the fans in all-black too.

Week 10: Northwestern Wildcats

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) makes a catch around Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Marcus Neal Jr.(31) and linebacker Kooper Ebel (47) during the fourth quarter in the Cy-Hawk football at Jack Trice Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025, in Ames, Iowa | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On the road at Northwestern is as old-school Big Ten West as it gets. This game should be rainy, gross, and cloudy, with Iowa's standard road uniforms providing the only pop of color with the yellow bottoms.

Week 11: Purdue Boilermakers

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson (2) looks up at the scoreboard during a NCAA Big Ten Conference football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. 221112 Wisc Iowa Fb 015 Jpg | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This could be a second game Iowa pulls out the all-black uniforms. What I do expect is to see the American flag Tigerhawk. Iowa has donned this version for a while around Veterans Day, which falls on the Wednesday before this one.

Week 12: Illinois Fighting Illini

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Drew Stevens (18) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

A late-season, physical Big Ten game calls for things to be traditional. Iowa rarely shakes it up on the road, and I don't expect anything to change for this one against the Illini.

Week 13: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 18, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Mark Gronowski (11) and offensive lineman Logan Jones (65) leads the offense onto the field before the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last time Iowa hosted Nebraska, the Hawkeyes went with the all-black look against their rival. It was an incredibly sharp look contrasting against Nebraska's red and white. This time around, my gut says we see Iowa finish the season in the standard home unis.