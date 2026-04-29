Who Can Replace Iowa Hawkeyes football Key NFL Departures?

The 2026 Iowa Hawkeyes will look quite different after 12 key players headed to the NFL this past weekend. The departures left several holes on the roster, and some positions with key battles heading into next season.



These are the players most likely to replace each NFL departure.

QB: Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown for Mark Gronowski

Iowa quarterbacks Hank Brown (9) and Jeremy Hecklinski (10) runs drills during practice April 9, 2026 in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Without Mark Gronowski under center, the spotlight will turn to either Jeremy Hecklinski or Hank Brown. No decision has been made publicly, and it very likely won't be made until the fall.



What makes this position battle interesting is just how different their play styles are. Brown is a steady, consistent passer who takes what the defense gives him, while Hecklinski likes to play aggressively and push the ball downfield.



It's possible that the quarterback battle even goes beyond Week 1, but there's no doubt that Brown and Hecklinski are the favorites to replace Gronowski.

WR: Tony Diaz for Jacob Gill

Tony Diaz is an intriguing transfer addition from UT Rio Grande Valley. He had 68 receptions for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns in 12 games as a redshirt freshman in 2025. He comes to the Hawkeyes with a chance to earn a starting role after Kaden Wetjen was drafted in the fourth round by the Pittsburgh Steelers.



Reece Vander Zee returns after a 15-catch, 219-yard and two-touchdown 2025 campaign, and Dayton Howard appears primed to replace Jacob Gill after putting up eight catches for 91 yards and one score, leaving Diaz to occupy the WR3 spot.

TE: DJ Vonnahme for Hayden Large

Nov 28, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) catches a pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Hawkeyes won't have to do much searching to find their next starting tight end. DJ Vonnahme was Iowa's leading receiver in 2025, with 29 grabs for 434 yards and three touchdowns in just five starts.



Hayden Large started eight games last season but was a non-factor in the receiving game. Vonnahme is the clear replacement for Large and has a chance to start every game in 2026.

OL: Leighton Jones, Kade Pieper, Michael Myslinski and Jack Dotzler for Gennings Dunker, Logan Jones, and Bow Stephens

Iowa offensive linemen Leighton Jones (64), Cael Winter (61), and Trevor Lauck (59) wave to patients of the Stead Family Children’s Hospital April 25, 2026 during the team’s spring practice at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three of the five members of Iowa's Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line are off to the NFL. Without Beau Stephens, Logan Jones and Gennings Dunker, Leighton Jones, Michael Myslinski and Jack Dotzler are the likeliest candidates to step up.



As for the returning starters, Trevor Lauck is expected to remain at left tackle and Kade Pieper will likely move from guard to center. Leighton Jones and Dotzler seem to have the left guard and right tackle positions locked up, respectively.



There is a question mark at right guard, however. There's still a chance Pieper keeps the same position as last year if the transition to center doesn't work out. For the time being, though, Myslinski appears to be the likeliest candidate.

DL: Kenneth Merrieweather, Will Hubert, Bryce Hawthorne and Iose Epenesa for Max Llewellen and Aaron Graves

Defensive Lineman Iose Epenesa stands for a portrait during Iowa Football’s media day on Aug. 8, 2025, in Iowa City. | Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Max Llewellyn getting drafted, and Aaron Graves and Ethan Hurkett signing as undrafted free agents, Iowa should look to Kenneth Merrieweather, Will Hubert, Bryce Hawthorne and Iose Epenesa as the next group of defensive line starters.



Hawthorne is the only member of this group with any starting experience. He had 15 tackles and three for a loss in 13 games and one start last season. Hubert has appeared in 17 games over the last two seasons and Merrierweather has seen playing time in 19 contests in the same period.



The player who has the least amount of playing experience is Epenesa, the brother of former Iowa defenders A.J. and Eric Epenesa. He appeared in four games as a true freshman in 2025 and recorded one tackle, but was a highly recruited five-star recruit in last year's recruiting class.

WLB: Jayden Montgomery for Karson Sharar

Oct 22, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) runs as he is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery (36) during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Jayden Montgomery and Cam Buffington will, in all likelihood, be the two starting linebackers for Iowa next season. Buffington is a little bigger than Montgomery and probably fits better in the MIKE role.



Montgomery started seven games at linebacker alongside sixth-round pick Karson Sharar last season, recording 44 tackles, one for a loss and two pass breakups.

CB: Jaylen Watson for TJ Hall

With Deshaun Lee returning and TJ Hall leaving, the door is open for Jaylen Watson to become a consistent starter.



Watson appeared in every game a season ago and started in two. He finished with 15 tackles and one pass breakup in 224 snaps. He also allowed 12 catches for 149 yards all year, according to Pro Football Focus.

S: Zach Lutmer and Tyler Brown for Xavier Nwankpa

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) reacts after scoring a pick-6 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Iowa will need to replace both starting safeties after former five-star Xavier Nwankpa signed with the Kansas City Chiefs and Koen Entringer transferred to Louisville. Enter Zach Lutmer and Tyler Brown.



Lutmer was the starting CASH linebacker in 2025, where he started all 13 games and was a second-team All-Big Ten selection after posting 71 tackles, 5.5 for a loss, one sack, three picks, 10 pass breakups and a touchdown.



Brown is entering his first season with Iowa after two seasons at James Madison that saw him total 93 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, 1.5 sacks, an interception and seven pass breakups.