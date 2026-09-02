Could Iowa Football See Any Single-Season Records Fall in 2026?

The Iowa Hawkeyes have no shortage of history within the program. From All-Americans to NFL stars to a Heisman, Iowa has a long list of accolades.



The 2026 squad is in striking distance of a few of these records, with some key players at positions of strength having a real shot at placing their names in the Iowa record books.

Passing Records

Oct 12, 1985, Madison, WI, USA; FILE PHOTO; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Chuck Long (16) looks to throw against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium during the 1985 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Single-season passing yards: Chuck Long, 3,738 yards (1988)

Single-season passing touchdowns: Chuck Long, 27 touchdowns (1985)



I don't think it is going out on much of a limb here to say that Chuck Long's spot atop two of Iowa's single-season passing records is rather safe. It's not all on the quarterbacks. There is a part of this equation that the build of Iowa's 2026 offense simply won't throw the ball enough to touch these.

Rushing Records

Nov 8, 2008; Iowa City, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Shonn Greene (23) carries the ball during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Kinnick Stadium. Iowa beat Penn State 24-23. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Single-season rushing yards: Shonn Green, 1,850 yards (2008)

Single-season rushing touchdowns: Kaleb Johnson, 21 touchdowns (2024)



If Kamari Moulton were Iowa's only back for this year, I would argue there is a case for him to threaten Kaleb Johnson's single-season touchdown record. Iowa loves running the ball in the red zone, but he will likely split carries with L.J. Phillips Jr., a stockier, short-yardage back.

What isn't unlikely is Kamari Moulton putting himself on Iowa's top-10 single-season rushing list. At No. 8 is Dennis Mosley's 1979 season with 1,267 yards; at No. 9 is Fred Russell's 2009 season with 1,264 yards; and at No. 10 is Ronnie Harmon's 1985 season with 1,166 yards. All three are within reach for Moulton.

Receiving Records

September 10, 2011; Ames, IA, USA; Iowa Hawkeye Marvin player McNutt, Jr. (7) catches a pass in overtime against the Iowa State Cyclones at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State beat Iowa 44-41. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Single-season receptions: Kevin Kasper, 82 receptions (2000)

Single-season receiving yards: Marvin McNutt, 1315 yards (2011)

Single-season receiving touchdowns: Marvin McNutt, 12 touchdowns (2011)



Boy, these are some lofty numbers for a receiver group that 1) is dependent on good quarterback play, and 2) sees only one ball going around to three talented targets: Tony Diaz, Reece Vander Zee, and DJ Vonnahme.

I have a hard time seeing any of these overtaken, but there are spots to enter the top 10. It's going to take 60 receptions to crack the top 10, but DJ Vonnahme is the pick if I had to give a name there. I think Iowa finds him often in games, even if the yardage isn't there.



The touchdowns could be threatened a bit by Tony Diaz. There are six former Hawkeyes tied at eight touchdowns. That's the threshold to enter this list. Diaz has the play-making ability to have important output without a ton of receptions.

Defensive Records

Iowa cornerback Desmond King (14) celebrates the Hawkeyes' 27-24 win over Pittsburgh at Kinnick Stadium Sept. 19, 2015. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Single-season interceptions: Nile Kinnick, Lou King, Desmond King, Josh Jackson, 8 INTs

Single-season tackles: Andre Jackson and Jay Higgins, 171 tackles

Single-season sacks: Leroy Smith, 18 sacks (1991)



The single-season tackles and sacks records for the Hawkeyes are outrageous. I really think these may withstand the test of time. The tackles record could fall, but Leroy Smith's 18 sacks in 1991 are a record I'll take against anyone.

The interceptions get me intrigued. I believe Zach Lutmer forces his way onto the top-10 list of this record before 2026 is all said and done. If he can get six picks, he makes the list. I'll go ahead and put him down for seven this year with the added opportunities of playing CASH and being all over the field.

Special Teams Records

Iowa Hawkeyes kicker Drew Stevens (18) kicks a field goal Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Single-season field goals made: Keith Duncan, 29 field goals (2019)

Longest field goal: Tim Douglas and Drew Stevens, 58 yards

Single-season punting average: Reggie Roby, 49.8 yards (1981)



Iowa is going to test this punting average record, and I believe Boston Everitt or Tanner Philpott will crack the top-10. Only Iowa would bring in two punters to hold a competition. It's going to spur one of them on to have a big year by flipping the field for Iowa. If one averages between 44 and 45 yards per punt, it's an outstanding year punting.

Eli Ozick is going to be asked to do a lot for Iowa this year. His career-long is 54 yards, which would barely sneak him onto the list. I have no doubt Iowa is going to ask him to try a 56- or 57-yard field goal this year to give him a chance at a spot on the list.