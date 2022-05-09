Iowa Football Sitting Well with Kahlil Tate

Last month, Iowa Football added a verbal commitment from Chicago defensive back John Nestor. The Marist High standout now has focused his attention on helping add another talented Windy City product to the Hawkeye secondary.

Nestor works out with Kenwood Academy Athlete Kahlil Tate. He's also working on them teaming up in the future.

"Me and John recently have became really good friends," Tate told HN. "He constantly reminds me of all the plays we can make together."

The Class of 2023 duo is scheduled to officially visit Iowa the weekend of June 24. The Hawkeyes will play host to many of its current verbal commitments and top targets that weekend.

"I'm mostly looking forward to meeting some of the players on the current roster and hearing what they have to say about Iowa and playing for Iowa," Tate said.

Tate (6-1, 185) is planning on officially visiting Wisconsin the weekend of June 3. He says he also will officially visit Purdue. He's still considering other trips.

Tate reports 21 scholarship offers in all. Michigan, Arkansas, Illinois, Louisville, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State and Tennessee are among the programs competing with the three schools with which he's already set up officials.

The Hawkeyes played host to Tate in early March. He also visited Illinois and Notre Dame in the spring.

"I loved the hospitality and the way things looked, most of all how they gave us the raw and uncut Iowa," Tate said of his Hawkeye stop.

Defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker along with Chicago-area recruiter for Iowa, Seth Wallace, are leading the program's pursuit for Tate.

"They let me know every time we speak that Iowa is the place to be developed and nothing is given, everything is earned," Tate said.

Tate projects as a cornerback in Iowa's defense. He likes what's he's learning about the Hawkeyes on that side of the ball.



"Iowa is a really solid team with a really solid defense. I think I would fit into the Iowa defense well because of my physicality and my love for the game," he said.

Tate is hoping for a closer look at Iowa academics when he visits next month. He's considering majors in Engineering, Computer Science or Kinesiology.

Rivals sees Tate as a three-star prospect, the No. 49 Athlete and eighth best player overall in Illinois for '23. The On3 consensus shows him as the No. 50 safety and the No. 10 player in Illinois for the cycle.

As a junior, Tate registered 63 tackles, five interceptions and two forced fumbles. He also racked up 451 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in earning all-conference honors.

You can view Tate's junior highlights HERE.