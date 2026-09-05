Hank Brown Named Iowa Football Starting QB: What It Really Means

Well, part of the Iowa Hawkeyes' quarterback saga has an answer.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are going to see Hank Brown take the first snap of their Week 1 game versus the Northern Illinois Huskies.



The decision comes after a long quarterback battle that lasted throughout spring ball, the summer, and is still ongoing. This decision is far from permanent and tells us a lot more than meets the eye.

NEW: Iowa will start Hank Brown at QB against NIU, @PeteNakos reports🐤



Both Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski will play in the Hawkeyes’ opener.https://t.co/RNms6eOoSu pic.twitter.com/RA99aKYrQg — On3 (@On3) September 5, 2026

Hank Brown starting at QB for Iowa versus Northern Illinois

While Hank Brown is getting the start, it truly is more of a formality than any decision in this quarterback battle. As Kirk Ferentz said, someone has to start, and it just so happens to be that it will be Hank Brown.



Jeremy Hecklinski is going to get snaps in this game, and it is expected to be a fair split as Iowa tries to navigate this quarterback competition, which is continuing into the season.

What does this decision really mean?

To speak freely and honestly for a moment, this decision is a sobering reminder that one open practice simply cannot tell everyone the entire story of fall camp.



Jeremy Hecklinski lit it up during Iowa's sole open practice, which captivated many and had him penciled in as the starter already.

The other practices behind closed doors have to matter, though. And that is what is happening here. Hank Brown clearly showed something during the quarterback battle and practices to get the starting quarterback nod in Week 1.



This decision isn't just a Kirk Ferentz decision, either. Tim Lester is intimately involved in every single aspect of Iowa's offense as the offensive coordinator and is sure to have had a say in this decision after seeing everything he has during fall camp.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

I guess this is probably the part of the article where I put my real thoughts and feelings, right?



Looking at this as anything more than Hank Brown simply getting the first snap, while Jeremy Hecklinski gets his chance after a few series, is overanalyzing the situation.

The Hawkeyes had to declare a starter, and it just so happens to be Hank Brown. That's it. That's all this is. It doesn't mean the season is over or the world is ending.



Jeremy Hecklinski is going to get his shot to prove himself, and if he runs with it, we will have our answer on the quarterback situation. But it also tells us that Hank Brown is capable of managing this offense, and if he succeeds, isn't that the end goal anyways?