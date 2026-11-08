Iowa Football Stock Report: Buy Hawkeyes' Stock Now After Northwestern Win

Are you ready to start believing in and preparing for a world where the Iowa Hawkeyes are playing games down the stretch that could thrust them into the College Football Playoff? Well, it's a reality. The time has arrived. And it started with a 24-10 win on the road over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are a hot stock right now that needs to be bought. Iowa may not get the love from the national media, but the Hawkeyes are going to force their way into the conversation, which may be a very beautiful thing to witness.

Stock Up: L.J. Phillips Jr.

Welcome to the Hawkeyes, L.J. Phillips Jr.! After some early-season injuries and finding his footing, Phillips showed every Iowa fan what he is capable of and why there was so much excitement around him.

Getting the bulk of the carries, Phillips rumbled for a hard-earned 128 yards on 21 carries to be the star of Iowa's offense. If he can continue to be a bruiser like this on the ground, Iowa's offense is a lot harder to deal with.

Stock Down: Pick Six Streak

Okay, I am officially getting worried about Iowa extending its pick-six streak. I thought a backup quarterback having to play from behind was going to give Iowa a chance to find the end zone on defense.

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Iowa has returned an interception for a touchdown in 18 consecutive seasons. There are at least four games (postseason included) left to extend the pick-six streak.

Stock Up: Chris Polizzi - Special Teams Coordinator

Before the season, I was worried about Iowa's special teams unit taking a dip. Long-time coach LeVar Woods departed for Michigan State, which opened the door for Chris Polizzi. Under him, Iowa hasn't had a dip. The Hawkeyes have been fantastic on special teams.

Iowa is still finding the end zone on kick and punt returns. The field goal unit is really strong, and Caden Buhr continues to grow more confident. Boston Everitt is doing a fantastic job punting. It's another well-rounded and effective Iowa special teams unit.

Stock Up: College Football Playoff Chances

Iowa is three wins away from going 10-2. I just don't see a world where a 10-2 Iowa, coming from the Big Ten, is snubbed from the College Football Playoff. If it happens that Iowa is snubbed for a three-loss team, it's a travesty for the sport.

At that point, play the games on paper. It tells us that wins don't matter, and all we do is pick teams based on data and spreadsheets.

Iowa is doing all that it can to force its way into the conversation. At 7-2, with three winnable games remaining, the Iowa Hawkeyes' College Football Playoff chances are climbing.