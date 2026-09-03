Iowa's Most Intriguing Transfer Portal Addition Brings Rare Skills to the Defense

Phil Parker, the long-time defensive coordinator of the Iowa Hawkeyes, never fails to find and develop talent. Often, it comes from the high school ranks and molds into stars on his defense, but this year sees a new path being taken by a starter.



Coming over from Villanova and fitting the mold of a modern NFL starting safety, Anthony Hawkins is arguably Iowa's most intriguing transfer portal addition.



He is getting the start in Week 1 against Northern Illinois, which should give him the chance to flash as a budding star for Parker and the Hawkeyes.

Anthony Hawkins has the intangibles to change Iowa's secondary

Secondary play has rarely been an issue for the Iowa Hawkeyes. It's Phil Parker's speciality. He turns recruits into stars that go to the NFL.



One of his newest talents, Anthony Hawkins, a transfer from Villanova, already brings the ideal NFL size traits to the table. Now he has the chance to prove it in the Big Ten. Kirk Ferentz is already excited about what he brings to the table.

"He's been impressive. He's an impressive young guy and did a good job last year at his previous stop, and we were intrigued when he showed up here in January. He's been good every phase of the way.





"Still learning; still growing. There's a lot to learn back there, especially at the safety position. There's a lot of thought process and what have you. It helps he's got a guy like Lutmer back there helping him.

"No, he's done a really good job, and he does have good range. He's a big, tall guy. Probably one of the taller safeties I've ever seen, at least since we've been here. Eager to see him play. He's done a good job in practice," Ferentz said of Anthony Hawkins.

Anthony Hawkins adds a new layer to Iowa's secondary

Ferentz's comment on Hawkins' range is very intriguing to me. That is something that opens up a lot of creativity for Phil Parker on the back end.



With the length and range to cover more ground, Parker can get creative with his usage of Zach Lutmer, an already extremely versatile chess piece on this defense.

Length makes up for a lot of mistakes, as well. If Hawkins can erase windows down the field along the sideline with his range, it lets Iowa's cornerbacks be a bit more aggressive at the line of scrimmage in press coverage.



All in all, the size Anthony Hawkins brings to Iowa's defense is a new layer that quarterbacks have to keep an eye on. It sets him up to be in position for more pass deflections and interceptions, two things Iowa defenses have long feasted on.