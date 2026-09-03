Breakout Candidates: 3 Iowa Football Stars Ready to Shine vs Northern Illinois

When you need a win, you go to the guys you trust. That's exactly what the Iowa Hawkeyes should do in Week 1, and not overthink things.



The Northern Illinois Huskies are going to come into Kinnick Stadium looking to pull off the massive upset of a Mountain West team taking down a Big Ten team.



Iowa can't let that happen, and it starts with its stars playing like stars in Week 1.

DJ Vonnahme, TE

The Iowa Hawkeyes have to get their quarterback situation figured out, which could mean Hank Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski each play in Week 1. While that's less than ideal, it may be the only way Iowa settles this battle.



A key part of playing quarterback for Iowa is taking a profit when it's there, and not forcing the ball downfield if it isn't open.

That's where DJ Vonnahme becomes instrumental to this offense. He can do it all. He has the big frame to settle down in the middle of the field for easy completions, the hands to trust him on must-have downs, and the speed to run away from defenders.



Getting the tight end involved is a staple at Iowa, and I expect DJ Vonnahme to see targets early and often in this one, with a dedicated effort to get the passing game woken up with him as the focal point.

Kamari Moulton, RB

Iowa is going to run the ball. They have a size and strength advantage on the inside. It's what the offense is predicated on. It's going to present Kamari Moulton with every opportunity to flash as Iowa's lead back.



I don't expect Moulton to tote the rock 20 times out of a combination of early-season precautions and the sheer depth Iowa has at running back.

A good day for Kamari Moulton isn't gaudy numbers; rather, it's getting upfield quickly and avoiding negative plays. Iowa's offense is doomed when they go backwards, so avoiding missteps is key.



I like Moulton to find the end zone for Iowa in this one on a bit of a home run, which is something he has flashed before, to start his 2026 campaign in style.

Anthony Hawkins, S

With Tyler Brown potentially sidelined for Week 1, Anthony Hawkins is going to be seeing considerable reps for Phil Parker's defense in the secondary. He is going to have opportunities to shine in this game.



Northern Illinois is going to let Taron Dickens, a 3,500-yard passer at Western Carolina last year, sling it. With Iowa's size and speed advantage, the lengthy Hawkins could shine.

Iowa is going to have to generate some pressure to help the secondary, and if they do, Taron Dickens is not overly mobile, which puts a lot of pressure on his arm and wide receivers.



Windows close rapidly against Big Ten defense, and tipped balls are a recipe for disaster. Hawkins' length on the back end and natural ability to cover ground sets him up well to make a big play or two in Week 1.