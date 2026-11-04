Iowa Football vs. Northwestern: How the Hawkeyes Slow Down a New-Look Offense

This isn't your usual Northwestern Wildcats offense that you may be used to seeing struggle to put up points or move the ball. No. This unit is talented, creative, and, in some ways, is recreating the way that football is played, right in front of our eyes.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the best-coached teams in the country, especially on defense under the tutelage of defensive coordinator Phil Parker, and that unit will need to be clicking on all cylinders to ensure Northwestern doesn't get things going.

Slowing down QB Aidan Chiles

Aidan Chiles has had a resurgence since making Evanston his home. He is completing nearly 69% of his passes for over 237 yards per game and, more impressively, has 13 touchdowns to just one interception.

Chiles has added 274 yards on the ground and 10 touchdowns there, as well, to be a true dual-threat quarterback for Northwestern. So, what does Iowa take away from Chiles and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly?

Parker and Iowa have seen Chiles before. In 2024, he lit up Iowa for 256 passing yards and 51 more on the ground. If I'm Iowa, I try to take away Northwestern's ground game, forcing Chiles to sling it. He is only the tip of the iceberg on the ground.

Northwestern's run game resurrection

In 2024, Northwestern ran for 1,182 total yards at 3.33 yards per carry, with just 12 rushing touchdowns. With four games to go in 2026, the Wildcats have 1,607 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns, while running for 5.12 yards per carry.

Caleb Komolafe leads the way for the Wildcats with 104 carries for 618 yards and five touchdowns. He's a lot like Kamari Moulton and Xavier Williams. He can do a bit of everything and is the bigger of the two backs.

The other threat out of the backfield is Joseph Himon II, Northwestern's burner. He only has 43 carries this year, but is averaging almost 9 yards per attempt. Once he hits open space, he is tough to catch.

Make Aidan Chiles throw to win

Northwestern wants to throw the ball off play-action fakes. The Wildcats aren't going to try to sit back and pick apart Iowa with drop-back passing. Most teams don't want to do that against Iowa. But if they can get the run game going, Iowa has to send resources up to the line of scrimmage.

This ties directly into Iowa having to be sound and trust its reads, regardless of whatever quirky, weird formation Northwestern comes out in. The schemes are going to hit like a traditional formation; it just gets there in a different way.

Iowa has been so stout against the run this year that I think they will hold strong again, and if push comes to shove, I am taking Iowa's pass defense and Phil Parker's pressure schemes.