Backs Against the Wall: Iowa Football Stars Overdue to Breakout vs. Wisconsin

After a dismal showing on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes get the luxury of going back home to Kinnick Stadium this Saturday, which should be quite the environment. Iowa's game against Wisconsin is for the Battle of the Heartland trophy, is getting the FOX Big Noon Kickoff treatment, and it's Halloween.

While the crowd and atmopshere is going to be doing its part, the Hawkeyes themselves need to show up and do their part to get back on track in a pivotal Big Ten game. Iowa needs someone to step up, and there is a list of Hawkeyes who are overdue to shine. This could be their moment.

Braeden Jackson, RB

With Kamari Moulton sidelined for the rest of the season, Iowa is going to turn to its stable of running backs to get some juice in the run game. I like Braedan Jackson to get more involved here with his explosiveness.

Iowa is going to struggle to put together long drives against Wisconsin. I mean that as a compliment to the Badgers. Jackson has shown incredible explosiveness and has an extra gear to hit the second level and create big plays. Get him the ball on pitches, screens, and any way at all to get him in space.

Zach Lutmer, DB

Zach Lutmer has been quiet this season, but that isn't a bad thing for defensive backs. The less you hear a defensive back's name can mean the less receptions and yardage they have given up. Lutmer falls into that category.

This week, I think he awakens with the game plan for handling Wisconsin's offense. Colton Joseph, the Badgers' quarterback, likes to pull the ball down and run it. We saw Lutmer's closing speed against Washington. Expect him to be in position often in this game.

DJ Vonnahme, TE

Iowa has to make things easy for Hank Brown against Wisconsin in the passing game. It doesn't need to be the RPO game or the downfield shots, although Iowa would be very wise to get Tony Diaz involved, as he can get open deep.

Get DJ Vonnahme the ball quick and often in space. Let him get the ball in the flat, on crossing routes, and on seams, a route Iowa has not utilized much this year. He has the catch-and-run ability to make defenses pay for putting smaller defensive backs against him. Get back to the basics on offense.