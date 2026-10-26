Iowa Football Week 9 Depth Chart Takeaways: If You Have 2 QBs, You Have No QBs

Prepare yourselves; it's only Monday. We have a long week ahead of us with the quarterback situation brewing in Iowa City for the Iowa Hawkeyes. And not in a good way. Things are going to get loud this week, creating even more of a sense of urgency for Kirk Ferentz's squad.

The Hawkeyes released their Week 9 depth chart for this week's game against the Wisconsin Badgers in the Battle of the Heartland rivalry, and while minimal changes are cause for quiet most of the time, they are the exact reason why things are becoming unbearably loud around Iowa.

Week 8 \\ Depth Chart \\ Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/zrLDoqPLtn — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) October 26, 2026

If You Have 2 QBs, You Have No QBs

Who are we to argue with the great John Madden about this? He is the one who told us that if your team has two quarterbacks, you really have none. Iowa has two, but the signs are pointing the other way after last week's showing from both Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown.

Once again, the Iowa Hawkeyes have chosen to list Hank Brown OR Jeremy Hecklinski as the starter on the depth chart. It has been an ongoing trend this year, and if last week tells us anything, it really hasn't mattered. Iowa pulled Hecklinski quickly last weekend. Does Hank Brown get the nod this week?

Xavier Williams is RB1, but where is L.J. Phillips Jr.?

Kamari Moulton is nowhere to be found on the depth chart this week, which comes as no surprise after Iowa's leading rusher departed the game against Minnesota with what appeared to be a shoulder or arm injury.

Taking over the top of the depth chart is Xavier Williams. He has experience against Wisconsin. Last year, Williams had seven rushes for 55 yards and two scores against the Badgers. Behind him, Nathan McNeil OR Braeden Jackson are listed as the backup.

So, it begs the question: where is L.J. Phillips Jr. on this depth chart? Against Minnesota and Washington, he was the Hawkeyes' second-leading rusher in terms of carries in both games. Is this just a formality from the Iowa coaching staff among a rotating running back group?

Defense and Special Teams hold steady

The defensive and special teams depth charts see no changes, which is largely a good thing. Iowa has avoided injuries on that side of the ball, which has been crucial. That doesn't mean we can't want some tweaks.

I'd like to see Joseph Anderson appear on the depth chart more with his flashes rushing the passer, but he will get reps. Another tweak would be in the punt return department. Evan James has explosiveness, but he has fumbled twice in two games. There's nerves there.