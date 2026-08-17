AP Top 25 Preseason Poll Creates Season of Opportunity for Iowa

If you are the Iowa Hawkeyes, at some point you have to take what is right in front of you. The chances are there for the taking, but someone and some team eventually have to go grab them.



The 2026 Iowa squad has been presented with those chances with the schedule ahead of them, and the AP Top 25 preseason poll, which sees Iowa ranked No. 22, has gift-wrapped multiple chances to elevate this program.

Iowa's 2026 schedule has a trio of ranked opponents

Iowa wants to be on the top tier of the Big Ten with Ohio State, Oregon, and Indiana. The Hawkeyes are going to have their chances with the 2026 schedule.



Iowa doesn't have to wait long, either. The Hawkeyes' first Big Ten game comes on the road against No. 16 Michigan, which is an instant opportunity to prove something to the conference and all of college football.

After that, the next two chances don't have to wait. Iowa turns around for a home date against Ohio State, who is sitting at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 right now. That is Iowa's chance to make some serious noise and turn the College Football Playoff picture upside down.



Things only continue for the Hawkeyes. Iowa's third straight game against a preseason-ranked opponent comes in the form of a road trip to take on the No. 17 Washington Huskies, which will be no walk in the park on a short week with a Friday night kickoff.

The season of opportunity is upon Iowa

This is eerily reminiscent of the 2025 season for Iowa. The Hawkeyes came up a total of 12 points short against Indiana, Oregon, and USC. The 18-team Big Ten is going to present opportunities for key wins, and it will repeat for Iowa in 2026. Now, Iowa has to win these games rather than just play them close.



Iowa doesn't have to go 3-0 in those ranked games, but if it goes winless, the College Football Playoff goes out of the picture and evades Iowa for yet another year, keeping them with the crown of the team with the most wins without a College Football Playoff appearance.

Big Ten AP Top 25 Preseason Rankings

No. 1 - Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 2 - Oregon Ducks

No. 6 - Indiana Hoosiers

No. 14 - USC Trojans

No. 16 - Washington Huskies

No. 17 - Michigan Wolverines

No. 18 - Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 22 - Iowa Hawkeyes



Big Ten teams receiving votes: Illinois, Minnesota