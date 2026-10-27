Hawkeye Handful: Wisconsin Presents Another Unique Challenge for Iowa Defense

The Wisconsin Badgers have more juice this year than they have had previously under head coach Luke Fickell. Might the Badgers be figuring things out a little bit? We are about to find out when they come to Kinnick Stadium on Saturday to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Offensively, the Badgers aren't going to light up the scoreboard on most teams, but that isn't their goal. They are an efficient bunch led by a quarterback talent who is going to demand that Iowa's defense be ready. Let's dig into Wisconsin's top talents.

Colton Joseph, QB

It all starts and ends with Colton Joseph. The play-making dual-threat QB does it all for this team. He is the leading rusher, with 365 yards and four touchdowns on 84 carries. Through the air, Joseph has 1,256 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions.

Colton Joseph takes it himself and goes 47 yards to the HOUSE for @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/B6WsH7XBoV — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 3, 2026

He is completing only 57.2% of his passes, and even more eyebrow-raising is his performance against Penn State. That is the best defense he has seen, and he was 18-for-38 for 235 yards and three interceptions. There's a path to flustering Joseph and creating errant throws.

Abu Sama III & Darrion Dupree, RB

A running back Iowa is familiar with, as he was at Iowa State previously, Abu Sama is the Badgers' go-to back if the run game isn't going through Colton Joseph. He and Darrion Dupree have combined for 100 carries, while Joseph has 84 himself.

Sama will split time with Darrion Dupree, a duo that has combined for 510 yards on 5.1 yards per carry and three touchdowns. It isn't a lethal ground attack, but it can't be ignored by the Hawkeyes.

Tyrell Henry, WR

The Badgers' leading receiver is Tyrell Henry, with 343 yards and a touchdown on 28 receptions, 12 more than the next closest target. He is Colton Joseph's top target. Iowa knows this. Phil Parker knows this. It's on the secondary to take him away.

Iowa has traditionally been strong at taking away a team's top wide receiver, forcing another talent to beat them. With a strong Iowa secondary, I expect much more of the same this week. Henry will demand attention, but it's something Iowa is ready for.

Jacob Harris, TE

Second on the Badgers in total receptions and yards is Jacob Harris. Where he picks up for that is leading Wisconsin in yards per catch, with a huge 16.38 yards per reception. He has three touchdowns to go with it. Harris is a real threat for Iowa to contain and mitigate chunk plays.

BADGERS TAKE THE LEAD 🚨



Jacob Harris finds the end zone as @BadgerFootball takes its first lead of the night!



Watch on Peacock pic.twitter.com/IKa8zPbCQX — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 27, 2026

At 6-foot-6 and 265 pounds, Harris is a huge target for Iowa to handle. I expect Phil Parker to throw safeties at him, as well as try to slow him down with a lot of contact at the line of scrimmage to eliminate free releases for the Badgers' tight end.