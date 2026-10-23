Lookahead Line: Iowa Football Opens as Favorites Over Wisconsin Badgers

First things first, the Iowa Hawkeyes have to worry about the Minnesota Golden Gophers this weekend in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale. It's on the road, with both teams coming off a bye, and it will be anything but handed to the Hawkeyes.

That hasn't stopped the odds from coming out regarding Iowa's game next weekend, which happens to be another border rivalry on the schedule. Iowa returns home to Kinnick Stadium next weekend to take on the Wisconsin Badgers as slight favorites in the early odds.

Iowa vs Wisconsin betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Iowa -4.5 (-110), Wisconsin +4.5 (-110)

Money Line: Iowa -185, Wisconsin +185

Total: Over 39.5 (-110), Under 39.5 (-110)



Odds are courtesy of DraftKings

This is the same spread that Iowa's game against Minnesota opened up about a week before kickoff. Pending the results of this weekend for Iowa and Wisconsin, who take on the USC Trojans in Saturday night primetime on NBC, I expect some movement here.

The Badgers are 4-2 going into their matchup against the Trojans, and look like they might be the best team that head coach Luke Fickell has fielded in his tumultuous time as the head coach in Madison.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin Battle for the Heartland History

All-Time Series: Wisconsin leads 49-48-2



Last 10 Meetings: 5-5



Iowa's Record at Home versus Wisconsin: 27-20-1



Most Recent Meeting: Iowa 37, Wisconsin 0 (Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, Iowa)

The Iowa Hawkeyes have a shot at evening up the all-time series at 49 wins apiece if they can find a way to take care of the Badgers this season. A win this year would also be Iowa's fifth consecutive win over the Badgers.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

This game is a tricky one for Iowa. It's at home, it's on Halloween, and it is going to be the FOX Big Noon Kickoff game, all of which bode well for Iowa. Still, the Badgers' defense is much improved from last year, with an offense led by a dynamic quarterback in Colton Joseph.

Iowa has to handle Minnesota first, and if the Hawkeyes do, this game could be a big-time Big Ten matchup with the potential of the Hawkeyes being 6-1, welcoming a 5-2 Wisconsin team, with a lot on the line.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.