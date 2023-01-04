Skip to main content
Iowa Football's Joe Evans Returning for 6th Season

Photo - Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com

Iowa Football's Joe Evans Returning for 6th Season

Hawkeye D-End Announces He'll Be Back in '23
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

IOWA CITY, Iowa - It's been a good news-bad news week for the Iowa Football defensive line. Tuesday, Lukas Van Ness announced he was leaving the Hawkeyes for the NFL Draft. A day later, Joe Evans revealed he would be returning for a sixth college season. 

Evans (6-2, 246) shared the team lead in sacks in each of the last two seasons. He piled up 7.0 of them in '21 and 6.5 this past campaign. The former walk-on linebacker from Ames (IA) High added four quarterback hurries and forced two fumbles this fall. 

Other Iowa super seniors could join Evans in staying in college. Linebacker Seth Benson, defensive linemen Noah Shannon and John Waggoner, fullback Monte Pottebaum and offensive lineman Jack Plumb are among those guys yet to have announced their future plans. 

Receiver Nico Ragaini stated before the Dec. 31 Music City Bowl that he would be back for '23. Quarterback Spencer Petras, who is recovering from surgery, said he would be back for the spring semester. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery, Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Howe: Patrick McCaffery Showing Bravery

By Rob Howe
Basketball Herky
Basketball

All-Time Top 10 Matchups in Carver-Hawkeye Arena

By Rick Brown
Patrick McCaffery
Basketball

Patrick McCaffery Dealing with Anxiety

By Rob Howe
Lukas Van Ness
Football

Lukas Van Ness Declares for NFL Draft

By Rob Howe
Carson May
Football

Carson May Enters Transfer Portal

By Rob Howe
Bobby Hansen, Gary Dolphin
Basketball

Looking Back at 40 Years of Carver-Hawkeye Arena

By Rick Brown
Swarm
Football

Brown: Iowa Football Perseveres in '22

By Rick Brown
Kris Murray
Basketball

Hawkeyes Come Up Short at Penn State

By John Bohnenkamp