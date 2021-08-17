Iowa True Freshmen WRs Ready to Contribute

August 17, 2021
Trio of Hawkeye Newcomers Poised for Production
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa Football addressed an area of need at receiver in the 2021 recruiting class. Friends Brody Brecht, Arland Bruce IV and Keagan Johnson signed with the Hawkeyes in December. 

Bruce IV and Johnson enrolled at Iowa in January, impressing their coaches and teammates in spring ball. Brecht completed his school year at Ankeny (IA) High, producing one of the state's best prep baseball seasons this summer. 

Bruce IV and Johnson performed well in three open practices this spring and summer. Brecht admitted to being behind and progress has been slowed by a hand injury that has kept him from workouts. 

Iowa is replacing two starting wideouts in Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Brandon Smith. Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Nico Ragaini are the only Hawkeyes receivers with meaningful experience at the position. 

Brecht, Bruce IV and Johnson talked about the opportunity in front of them during last week's team media day. 

