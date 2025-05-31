Iowa Hawkeyes' Unheralded Star Lands Major Recognition on Honorable List
The Iowa Hawkeyes have consistently boasted one of the stingiest defenses in college football in recent years, and over the last several seasons, defensive lineman Aaron Graves has been a big part of that.
While Graves hasn't gotten a ton of publicity, he has been a critical piece of Iowa's defensive front, especially last season when he racked up 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles.
Well, now, the senior is finally starting to earn some recognition, as he has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch list heading into the 2025 college football season, the school has announced.
The acronym stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, as the award honors a player for both their work on the field and off of it.
Graves is looking to become the first Iowa player to win the award since linebacker Josey Jewell did so back in 2017. Fellow linebacker Jay Higgins was a semifinalist last season.
With the Hawkeyes losing key pieces like Higgins, Nick Jackson, Jermari Harris, Sebastian Castro, Yahya Black and other defenders this offseason, Graves will be relied upon that much more heavily in 2025 and will likely take center stage in Iowa's defense.
Graves was named a Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after his showing in the Hawkeyes' victory over the Washington Huskies last October.
The 21-year-old arrived at Iowa City in 2022 and has accumulated 85 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles throughout his collegiate career.
