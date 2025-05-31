Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes' Unheralded Star Lands Major Recognition on Honorable List

This overlooked Iowa Hawkeyes star has finally landed some major recognition.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 2, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95) and running back Leshon Williams (4) in action during the game against the Utah State Aggies at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Aaron Graves (95) and running back Leshon Williams (4) in action during the game against the Utah State Aggies at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have consistently boasted one of the stingiest defenses in college football in recent years, and over the last several seasons, defensive lineman Aaron Graves has been a big part of that.

While Graves hasn't gotten a ton of publicity, he has been a critical piece of Iowa's defensive front, especially last season when he racked up 33 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks and three forced fumbles.

Well, now, the senior is finally starting to earn some recognition, as he has been named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch list heading into the 2025 college football season, the school has announced.

The acronym stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, as the award honors a player for both their work on the field and off of it.

Graves is looking to become the first Iowa player to win the award since linebacker Josey Jewell did so back in 2017. Fellow linebacker Jay Higgins was a semifinalist last season.

With the Hawkeyes losing key pieces like Higgins, Nick Jackson, Jermari Harris, Sebastian Castro, Yahya Black and other defenders this offseason, Graves will be relied upon that much more heavily in 2025 and will likely take center stage in Iowa's defense.

Graves was named a Co-Big Ten Player of the Week after his showing in the Hawkeyes' victory over the Washington Huskies last October.

The 21-year-old arrived at Iowa City in 2022 and has accumulated 85 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and four forced fumbles throughout his collegiate career.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Make Another Move, This Time in the Family

MORE: This Iowa Hawkeye Defender Is Poised for a Breakout Season in 2025

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Legend, Former Heisman Candidate Lands New Coaching Job

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Slammed With Devastating Transfer Portal News

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Steals Another Player from Former Team

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Football