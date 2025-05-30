Iowa Hawkeyes Legend, Former Heisman Candidate Lands New Coaching Job
An Iowa Hawkeyes legend is returning to his home state to accept a coaching job with City High School in Iowa City.
Former Iowa wide receiver and kick returner Tim Dwight has landed a job working as a special teams and running backs coach for City High, via Iowa insider Eliot Clough.
Dwight spent four years with the Hawkeyes between 1994 and 1997, establishing himself as one of the most explosive weapons in school history.
Throughout his tenure at Iowa, Dwight accumulated 127 receptions for 2,075 yards and 21 touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per catch. His most productive campaign as a receiver came in 1995, when he caught 43 passes for 776 yards and nine scores.
However, for as good as Dwight was as a wide out, that certainly wasn't the most impressive part of his game. His specialty was in the return game, where he punched in five kick-return touchdowns over his final two seasons with the Hawkeyes.
Dwight was so dominant as a special teams playmaker, as a matter of fact, that he actually finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in 1997.
The 49-year-old was then selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth round of the 1998 NFL Draft. He played 10 seasons in the NFL, spending three years with the Falcons while also having stints with the San Diego Chargers, New England Patriots, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.
Dwight continued his special teams prowess on the professional level, accruing five touchdowns in that capacity over the course of his career.
