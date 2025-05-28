Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Steals Another Player from Former Team
The Iowa Hawkeyes have been forced to overhaul their roster this offseason, as they saw a mass exodus of players following the dismissal of head coach Fran McCaffery. Well, Ben McCollum has certainly been up to the challenge.
McCollum has been incredibly busy in the transfer portal, and not surprisingly, he has been particularly adept at snatching players from his former Drake Bulldogs squad.
This week, McCollum landed another ex-Drake player, poaching forward Joey Matteoni, the team announced via social media.
Matteoni redshirted during his debut collegiate campaign with the Bulldogs last year, so he is yet to actually see any action. However, he may certainly see some playing time for Iowa under McCollum heading into the 2025-26 season.
"Joey can do a variety things. He can trigger your offense, finish and shoot. He will be a great addition to help us with our depth in the post," McCollum said, per Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire.
Matteoni represents the sixth former Drake player that McCollum has nabbed in the transfer portal. McCollum has also stolen away Bennett Stirtz (who won the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year award last season), Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu, Isaia Howard and Tavion Banks.
McCollum led Drake to a 31-4 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance last year. He even guided the Bulldogs to a first-round win in the Big Dance.
The Hawkeyes are hoping McCollum can help turn around the program after a couple of disappointing campaigns. Last season, Iowa went 17-16, going just 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. It resulted in the firing of McCaffery after a decade-and-a-half at the helm.
Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Shocking Recruiting Ranking
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Men's Basketball Makes New Offer to 4-Star Recruit
MORE: Iowa's Underrated Star Lands Elite Ranking, Great News for Kirk Ferentz
MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Making Aggressive Push for Compelling Defensive Recruit
MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Hilarious Michael Jordan Comparison