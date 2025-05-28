Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes' Ben McCollum Steals Another Player from Former Team

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Ben McCollum has stolen another player away from his former Drake Bulldogs squad in the transfer portal.

Matthew Schmidt

Mar 22, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Drake Bulldogs head coach Ben McCollum reacts after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Wichita, KS, USA; Drake Bulldogs head coach Ben McCollum reacts after a play against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first half at Intrust Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Iowa Hawkeyes have been forced to overhaul their roster this offseason, as they saw a mass exodus of players following the dismissal of head coach Fran McCaffery. Well, Ben McCollum has certainly been up to the challenge.

McCollum has been incredibly busy in the transfer portal, and not surprisingly, he has been particularly adept at snatching players from his former Drake Bulldogs squad.

This week, McCollum landed another ex-Drake player, poaching forward Joey Matteoni, the team announced via social media.

Matteoni redshirted during his debut collegiate campaign with the Bulldogs last year, so he is yet to actually see any action. However, he may certainly see some playing time for Iowa under McCollum heading into the 2025-26 season.

"Joey can do a variety things. He can trigger your offense, finish and shoot. He will be a great addition to help us with our depth in the post," McCollum said, per Josh Helmer of Hawkeyes Wire.

Matteoni represents the sixth former Drake player that McCollum has nabbed in the transfer portal. McCollum has also stolen away Bennett Stirtz (who won the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year award last season), Kael Combs, Cam Manyawu, Isaia Howard and Tavion Banks.

McCollum led Drake to a 31-4 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance last year. He even guided the Bulldogs to a first-round win in the Big Dance.

The Hawkeyes are hoping McCollum can help turn around the program after a couple of disappointing campaigns. Last season, Iowa went 17-16, going just 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. It resulted in the firing of McCaffery after a decade-and-a-half at the helm.

Read More Iowa Hawkeyes Coverage

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes, Kirk Ferentz Receive Shocking Recruiting Ranking

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Men's Basketball Makes New Offer to 4-Star Recruit

MORE: Iowa's Underrated Star Lands Elite Ranking, Great News for Kirk Ferentz

MORE: Iowa Hawkeyes Making Aggressive Push for Compelling Defensive Recruit

MORE: Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Earns Hilarious Michael Jordan Comparison

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Basketball